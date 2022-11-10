EXPLAINER: Qatar's history, politics ahead of FIFA World Cup

  • FILE - The images of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hang on the towers in Doha, Qatar, May 5, 2018. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
    1/7

    WCup Qatar History Explainer

    FILE - The images of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hang on the towers in Doha, Qatar, May 5, 2018. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Saudi Bandar Al-Qahtani holds flowers as he waits for the arrival of his relatives on the first Qatar Airways plane in three years to land at King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 11, 2021. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
    2/7

    WCup Qatar History Explainer

    FILE - Saudi Bandar Al-Qahtani holds flowers as he waits for the arrival of his relatives on the first Qatar Airways plane in three years to land at King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 11, 2021. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Officials gather for a group photograph, with Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, third left, and Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, center, at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Kuwait City, Dec. 5, 2017. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)
    3/7

    WCup Qatar History Explainer

    FILE - Officials gather for a group photograph, with Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, third left, and Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, center, at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Kuwait City, Dec. 5, 2017. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this photo released by Qatar News Agency, QNA, the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, center front, poses for a photo with members of the Emiri Air Force at al-Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 11, 2017. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (QNA via AP, File)
    4/7

    WCup Qatar History Explainer

    FILE - In this photo released by Qatar News Agency, QNA, the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, center front, poses for a photo with members of the Emiri Air Force at al-Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 11, 2017. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (QNA via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - American military planes and support facilities are seen at the Al Udeid Air Base outside Doha, Qatar, March 17, 2002. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
    5/7

    WCup Qatar History Explainer

    FILE - American military planes and support facilities are seen at the Al Udeid Air Base outside Doha, Qatar, March 17, 2002. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - The town of Doha, Qatar, has long had a thriving commercial center, shown Dec. 17, 1968. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/Dennis Neeld, File)
    6/7

    WCup Qatar History Explainer

    FILE - The town of Doha, Qatar, has long had a thriving commercial center, shown Dec. 17, 1968. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/Dennis Neeld, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - An oil tanker seems to emerge from behind the sand dunes in Mesaieed, Qatar on Dec. 7, 1971. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/Horst Faas, File)
    7/7

    WCup Qatar History Explainer

    FILE - An oil tanker seems to emerge from behind the sand dunes in Mesaieed, Qatar on Dec. 7, 1971. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/Horst Faas, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The images of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hang on the towers in Doha, Qatar, May 5, 2018. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
FILE - Saudi Bandar Al-Qahtani holds flowers as he waits for the arrival of his relatives on the first Qatar Airways plane in three years to land at King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 11, 2021. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
FILE - Officials gather for a group photograph, with Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, third left, and Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, center, at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Kuwait City, Dec. 5, 2017. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)
FILE - In this photo released by Qatar News Agency, QNA, the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, center front, poses for a photo with members of the Emiri Air Force at al-Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 11, 2017. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (QNA via AP, File)
FILE - American military planes and support facilities are seen at the Al Udeid Air Base outside Doha, Qatar, March 17, 2002. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - The town of Doha, Qatar, has long had a thriving commercial center, shown Dec. 17, 1968. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/Dennis Neeld, File)
FILE - An oil tanker seems to emerge from behind the sand dunes in Mesaieed, Qatar on Dec. 7, 1971. Qatar will be on the world stage like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nations hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. (AP Photo/Horst Faas, File)
JON GAMBRELL
·4 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will be on the world stage like it has never been before as the small, energy-rich nation hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this month.

The country, on a thumb-shaped peninsula that juts out into the Persian Gulf, has seen its international profile rise as Doha used its massive offshore natural gas fields to make its nation one of the world's richest per-capita.

It has used that money to host the tournament, as well as build out the Arab world's most-recognized satellite news channel, Al Jazeera, construct a major military base that hosts U.S. troops and become a trusted interlocutor for the West — even with the Taliban.

Here's more to know about Qatar ahead of the World Cup.

QATAR'S PLACE IN THE WORLD

Qatar, pronounced like saying the word “cutter” with a soft “r,” sits on the Arabian Peninsula and shares a land border with Saudi Arabia. It's also near the island nation of Bahrain, as well as the United Arab Emirates, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It sits across the Persian Gulf from Iran and shares its massive offshore natural gas field with it. Qatar is about twice the size of the U.S. state of Delaware. The majority of its 2.9 million people live around its capital, Doha, on its east coast. Qatar is a primarily flat, desert country, where temperatures in the summer go above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) with high humidity.

GOVERNANCE IN QATAR

Qatar is an autocratic nation overseen by its ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Sheikh Tamim, 42, took power in June 2013 when his father stepped down. The emir wields absolute power in the country, though a 45-seat council does offer advice. As in other Gulf Arab nations, political parties are banned. The right to form unions and strike remains extremely limited. There are no independent human rights organizations operating in the country. Only some 10% of its population are citizens who enjoy vast cradle-to-grave government benefits. Naturalization is rare.

QATAR'S HISTORY

The Al Thani family has ruled Qatar since 1847, though it was first under the Ottoman and then the British empire. Qatar became an independent nation in 1971 as the British left the region. Oil exports began after World War II, though it would take until 1997 before Qatar began shipping out liquified natural gas to the world. That new money powered Qatar's regional ambitions. It founded the satellite news network Al Jazeera, which brought an Arab perspective to mass media that helped fuel the 2011 Arab Spring protests. It also launched Qatar Airways, a major airline for East-West travel.

QATAR'S INTERNATIONAL POLITICS

Qatar follows an ultraconservative form of Sunni Islam known as Wahhabism, though unlike neighboring Saudi Arabia, foreigners can drink alcohol. Its faith informs its politics. Qatar backed Islamists in the 2011 Arab Spring, including Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood and former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, as well as those who rose up against Syria President Bashar Assad. Al Jazeera became famous for running statements from al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. Qatar has also served as an intermediary for the militant group Hamas, as well as host of the negotiations between the United States and the Taliban that led to America's 2021 withdraw from Afghanistan. Its support of Islamists, in part, led to a yearslong boycott of the country by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE . That boycott only ended as President Joe Biden prepared to enter the White House.

QATAR'S MILITARY IMPORTANCE

After allowing Western troops to be based in Qatar during the 1991 Gulf War, the country built its massive Al Udeid Air Base for over $1 billion. American troops began secretly using the base after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and the subsequent invasion of Afghanistan. Use of the base became public knowledge during a Mideast trip by then-Vice President Dick Cheney in March 2002, though sensitivity about the American presence there continued for years. America then moved the forward headquarters of the U.S. military's Central Command to Al Udeid in 2003 an ran air operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, including during the rise of the Islamic State group and the evacuation of Kabul in 2021. It hosts some 8,000 U.S. troops today. Turkey also maintains a military base in Qatar.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would. “Nope, I’m done,” Barty told Australian Associated Press on Monday. “You can never say never but

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for illegal hit

    Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky will sit out two games for a dangerous hit on Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff on Tuesday.

  • Predicting the Raptors' record without Pascal Siakam

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi predict how the Raptors will cope without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks and what their record will be at the end of November.

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series

    TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who won for the fourth time in six games overall. Devon Toews and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist, and Logan O’Connor and Alex Newhook also scored. Lehkonen opened the scoring just 33 seconds into th

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • International students in Sault Ste. Marie , Ont.,learn to skate with adults-only lessons

    Some international students in Sault Ste. Marie will be getting their first taste of ice-skating this winter. A credit union in the northern Ontario city has teamed up with a local arena to offer skating lessons for those who are new to Canada and like trying out a new skill. "Skating is such a huge part of Canadian culture and our winters and it's only natural for those visiting Canada or staying in Canada to want to experience this," said Kirstin Dias, co-ordinator of the Motivate 2 Skate prog