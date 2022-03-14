EXPLAINER: Not indicted, what's next for Deshaun Watson?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KRISTIE RIEKEN
·4 min read
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football practice Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Houston. A judge has declined efforts by attorneys for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to delay all his depositions in connection with lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment. During a court hearing Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, defense attorney Rusty Hardin asked that depositions be delayed until the end of a criminal investigation. (AP Photo/Justin Rex File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Houston Texans
    Houston Texans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

HOUSTON (AP) — A grand jury declined to indict Deshaun Watson on Friday following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault or harassment.

But there are still plenty of questions surrounding the Houston Texans star quarterback and when he could return to the field after missing the entire 2021 season.

Here’s a look at some of the key issues surrounding Watson and his future in the NFL.

ARE WATSON’S LEGAL TROUBLES OVER?

Johna Stallings, chief of the adult sex crimes and trafficking division with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said the grand jury’s decision ended criminal proceedings related to Watson in Harris County, where Houston is located.

But Watson is still facing separate civil proceedings for lawsuits filed by the 22 women who claim he harassed or assaulted them during massages.

Watson was questioned in a deposition for one of those lawsuits for the first time Friday. Tony Buzbee, who is representing all the women accusing Watson of misconduct, said the process of questioning Watson as the lawsuits move toward trial will continue.

“The civil cases will continue to gather steam,” Buzbee said Friday. “We take Mr. Watson’s deposition again Tuesday. Respect the process.”

No trial date has been set for the lawsuits.

WHY DID WATSON SIT OUT LAST SEASON?

Watson has not been punished by the NFL for these accusations. He asked for a trade in January 2021 more than two months before the first woman came forward and did not play for the Texans last season because of that request. Watson has not changed his stance on playing in Houston, forcing the team to try and deal him elsewhere.

COULD HE STILL BE DISCIPLINED?

Watson could still face punishment from the NFL despite not being charged criminally. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said last week that the league is “closely monitoring all developments” and that matter “remains under review of the personal conduct policy.”

A player does not have to be convicted or even charged with a crime to be disciplined under the league’s personal conduct policy.

In 2010, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was suspended for six games for violating the policy a week after prosecutors decided not to charge him in a case involving a college student who accused him of sexually assaulting her in a Georgia nightclub. The suspension was reduced to four games after he followed the league’s guidelines and stayed out of trouble over the next few months.

In a letter to Roethlisberger announcing the punishment, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated in part that: “The Personal Conduct Policy makes clear that I may impose discipline ‘even where the conduct does not result in conviction of a crime’ as, for example, where the conduct ‘imposes inherent danger to the safety and well-being of another person.’”

DO OTHER TEAMS HAVE INTEREST IN TRADING FOR HIM?

The Texans tried to trade Watson before the deadline last November and were said to have been close to sending him to Miami. But they were unable to complete a deal with the criminal charges still pending. With that no longer an issue, Houston is expected to have many suitors starting Wednesday, which is the first day he can be traded.

Despite his legal troubles, Watson, who was a first-round pick in 2017, is still attractive to many teams after proving to be one of the top young quarterbacks in the league in 2020. That season Watson, who won a national championship at Clemson, led the NFL with a career-high 4,823 yards passing and had 33 touchdown passes. The 26-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler, who has amassed more than 14,000 yards passing in his four-year NFL career despite playing just seven games as a rookie because of an injury.

The Dolphins were interested in trading for him before the November deadline, but it's unclear if they're still interested. Other teams that have a need at QB and could be in the mix are Carolina, Cleveland, New Orleans and Seattle, among other teams.

Watson has a no-trade clause, so he would have to waive that before any deal could be done.

Houston will expect a big haul in return for him since he’s still under contract for four more seasons after signing a $156 million extension before the 2020 season. The Texans will likely be looking to get multiple high draft picks in any deal for Watson, much like the deal that Denver made recently for quarterback Russell Wilson that included two first-round and two second-round draft picks.

___

Associated Press reporter Juan Lozano contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • All-Black hockey game will celebrate the past and inspire the future: task force chair

    A piece of Nova Scotia's hockey history will be celebrated in Dartmouth, N.S. this weekend as two all-Black hockey teams hit the ice. The two sides will meet Saturday night to commemorate a game in the 1920s between the Truro Victorias and the Africville Seasides of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes. Speaking with the CBC's Tom Murphy on Friday, Dean Smith, the chair of Hockey Nova Scotia's diversity and inclusion task force said the original game was a "fierce battle." "Many people are

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended for two games on Monday without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period. Matthews was assessed a minor penalty. Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fun

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.