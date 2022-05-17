Explainer-How the Northern Ireland protocol divides Britain and the EU

Padraic Halpin, Kate Holton and Elizabeth Piper
·5 min read
An anti-northern Ireland protocol poster is seen next to a road approaching Larne

By Padraic Halpin, Kate Holton and Elizabeth Piper

(Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it would push ahead with a new law to effectively override parts of a post-Brexit trade deal for Northern Ireland, inflaming tensions with Europe.

Below are details on how trade rules work in Northern Ireland, the impact it has had on the province's politics and what the new dispute could mean for UK-EU ties.

WHAT IS THE NORTHERN IRELAND PROTOCOL

As part of Britain's departure from the EU, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government agreed to effectively leave Northern Ireland within the EU's single market for goods and customs union given its open border with EU member Ireland.

That created a customs border in the sea between the rest of the United Kingdom and the province, which pro-British communities say erodes their place within the UK.

London says the attendant bureaucracy created by the Northern Ireland Protocol is intolerable and that it is now threatening the 1998 peace agreement that mostly ended three decades of sectarian violence in the province.

CHECKS AND PAPERWORK

Many of the checks on goods coming from Britain have not been implemented after London applied grace periods. Where changes have come into force, paperwork, costs and staffing- needs have risen.

Britain says a "green lane" should be introduced for products destined for Northern Ireland, avoiding the full checks needed for the EU. Additional labelling would increase costs for producers however.

British retailer Marks & Spencer says it takes around eight hours to complete post-Brexit paperwork to move goods into its stores in the Republic of Ireland, and around an hour for Northern Ireland currently, due to the grace periods.

During the first year of the protocol trade between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland jumped, with imports up 65% and exports to the province 54% higher, suggesting stronger ties between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

WHAT BRITAIN WANTS, WHAT BRUSSELS SAYS

Britain has tried to force a change over Northern Ireland trade before, through an Internal Markets Bill that several British officials described to Reuters as a "shock tactic".

After an initial backlash, trade talks resumed. The EU offered to ease the rules in October, 2021 but Britain said they did not go far enough, and were actually worse than the current operation in some regards.

Government officials say when the protocol was signed, both sides agreed that some parts might need to change if the treaty produced problems for the province.

Under the new plans, legislation would ease the movement of goods, apply Britain's tax regime in Northern Ireland and hand London more say over the laws governing the province.

The EU says the protocol is a legally binding treaty that was freely entered into by the UK government, and is frustrated by 'Groundhog Day' cycles of repeat crisis over the issue.

Brussels says any unilateral action is unacceptable but has repeatedly said it is willing to look for practical solutions within the existing framework.

WHAT COULD EUROPE DO?

The Commission could relaunch "infringements proceedings" that were originally triggered by a British move to extend grace periods. They were halted in favour of more talks.

The Commission could immediately restart those proceedings, concerning alleged breaches of EU law, although it could take two years before any European Court of Justice ruling and fine. It could also just retaliate over a broken treaty.

The Commission could also look at a separate dispute settlement system which was included as part of the Brexit divorce and trade deal. That could lead to the suspension of parts of the EU-UK trade agreement and result in the imposition of tariffs.

THE ROLE OF THE UNIONISTS

Elections to Northern Ireland's regional assembly this month reaffirmed that a majority of lawmakers favour retaining the protocol and that it should be refined in talks with the EU. All pro-British unionist politicians are opposed to it.

The Democratic Unionist Party, the largest pro-British party, has refused to enter a power-sharing administration until the protocol has been replaced, preventing the assembly from sitting.

The DUP, which fears a loosening of ties with the British mainland, wants the removal of all checks or planned post-Brexit checks on goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland. It said the UK threat of unilateral action was not sufficient.

The Irish nationalist Sinn Fein, the province's biggest party following the assembly elections, accepts the protocol given the party's goal of Irish unification and wish to remain in the EU.

With small militant groups still behind some sporadic violence in the region, analysts say a political vacuum is never good in Northern Ireland. However there was no major impact when a disagreement between the major parties meant the regional assembly did not sit between 2017 and 2020.

The Northern Irish Assembly is due to vote for the first time in 2024 on whether to retain the protocol. If a simple majority votes against, it would cease to apply after a further two years. However, if, as expected, lawmakers vote to retain it, the next vote will be held four years later.

CAN BRITAIN AND EUROPE AFFORD A TRADE WAR?

With inflation surging in Britain and the EU, a trade war would be damaging to both sides. Johnson's government has ramped up the rhetoric on multiple occasions, before softening its tone. But the issue remains unresolved.

Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec, said the pound remained potentially liable to a further sell off if it looked like Europe could impose tariffs.

(Writing by Kate Holton; Additional reporting by James Davey and Dhara Ranasinghe in London, Phil Blenkinsop and John Chalmers in Brussels; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Women's collegiate hockey in Quebec dealt blow as school's storied program put on pause

    A couple of dozen elite hockey players are scrambling to find a new team to play with after CEGEP de Saint-Laurent confirmed Thursday that its women's hockey program won't be on the ice for the foreseeable future. The school is blaming difficulties recruiting enough players. "We are not making this decision lightly," said Danielle Malkassoff, director of student services and communications at the Montreal CEGEP. "We prefer to take one step back and then two steps forward," she said. Malkassoff c

  • Lone Lightning fan in Leafs crowd removes jersey right after Tampa wins Game 6

    Amid an endless sea of dejected Maple Leafs fans, this lonely Lightning supporter made a sound business decision.

  • As tough as it will be, the Maple Leafs have to stay the course

    Even though the result was the same, the Maple Leafs showed something different against the Lightning.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Leafs embrace Game 7 test against Tampa Bay: 'We're good enough to beat anybody'

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews let his actions on the ice do the talking all season. Toronto's star sniper also didn't mince words with the Maple Leafs preparing to face yet another Game 7 showdown with the intense pressure of past playoff failures casting a long shadow. The NHL's first 60-goal man in more than a decade wants his team to embrace the moment. In truth, he expects it. "That's all you can do," Matthews said in the aftermath of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Canadian Ashley Lawrence scores twice in Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France win

    DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Chapman error sets up Rays' big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. The Rays generated a minimum of

  • Blue Jays play long ball to snap skid, beat Rays 5-1

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen homered in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Saturday to end a five-game skid. Hernandez, who missed three weeks with a sore left oblique, hit his second homer of the season leading off the eighth in a 1-1 game. “We all know that we needed a big hit like that. It came from my bat, but I know the other guys are going to keep hitting and we’re going to get into a winning streak now,” said Hernandez

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Second thoughts: Speedy Avs get rematch with rugged Blues

    DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog supervised his daughter’s soccer practices. Coach Jared Bednar did yardwork. Speedy forward Nathan MacKinnon planned some play time with his dogs. Just a relaxing week break before facing their arch rival: The second round. Colorado, the top seed in the West, has been eliminated in this portion of the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the last three seasons. It’s become somewhat of a mental hurdle. Standing in the way this time will be a n

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Panarin lifts Rangers past Penguins 4-3 in OT in Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers went on a power play 2:55 into ove

  • Leafs should find validation in struggle with Lightning

    There's no guarantees the result will be any different as the Leafs and Lightning head to a Game 7, but that doesn't mean that Toronto hasn't proven it's different.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.