Explainer-How low can the Fed's balance sheet go? Here's what officials will be watching

Jonnelle Marte
·6 min read
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington

By Jonnelle Marte

(Reuters) - As the Federal Reserve gears up to cull its bond holdings sooner and faster than it has previously, officials say a new tool, combined with lessons from the past, should help smooth the process and avoid the market upheaval its earlier effort ultimately triggered.

Still, Fed leaders will have to tread carefully as they figure out how much they can realistically shrink their roughly $9 trillion portfolio, and some analysts believe they will need to employ more aggressive measures than last time. It's a critical question facing the Fed as it looks to right-size https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/fed-signals-readiness-shrink-balance-sheet-why-thats-big-deal-2022-01-06 its asset holdings, which roughly doubled in less than two years as it amassed Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to help lower borrowing costs and cushion the economy and markets from the coronavirus pandemic.

With unemployment back to near pre-pandemic levels and inflation running very high, officials say the same amount of support is no longer needed. But it is unclear how small the balance sheet will get https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/BALANCESHEET/byprjmwezpe/index.html. As officials feel their way down to a smaller balance sheet, they will need to keep a close eye on markets, and the economy, to know if they've gone too far.

WHAT COULD GO WRONG?

The last time officials tried to reduce their bond holdings, from the end of 2017 to autumn 2019, they only managed to shrink the balance sheet by about 15% or so before they ran into trouble. That was because the level of reserves, or deposits that banks hold with the Fed, got too low, which led to a spike in short-term borrowing costs in September 2019 https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/notes/feds-notes/what-happened-in-money-markets-in-september-2019-20200227.htm.

Officials are more ambitious this time, with some eyeing a level below where it was before the global health crisis began in early 2020 - a reduction of greater than 50%. But some economists say it's not yet clear whether the Fed will be able to get that far, or if it can go even lower thanks to other central bank facilities now in place.

NEW TOOL COULD HELP

A new tool set up last year, known as the standing repo facility https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-standing-repo/fed-establishes-standing-repo-facilities-to-support-money-markets-idUSKBN2EY2OS, can serve as a backstop for banks in need of cash and may help to prevent another surge in short-term rates. Financial firms could instead borrow from the facility if they are running low on reserves.

But analysts and economists say it will only work if banks feel they won't be criticized for turning to the Fed for the temporary cash loans. Bill Nelson, chief economist at the Bank Policy Institute and a former Fed economist, compared the new program to the discount window, the long-standing emergency lending outlet many banks are reluctant to use because they don't want to be viewed as being at risk.

With the SRF in place, some firms should feel more comfortable holding Treasury securities with the understanding that "if they needed to, they could convert them to cash," Nelson said. But that depends on the Fed making it clear that using the facility is a "normal course of business," he said.

EXTRA CASH 'SLOSHING' AROUND

Over the past year, financial firms have been dealing with too much cash - a trend that is evident in the high popularity of another Fed tool that lets firms park cash with the central bank overnight. Usage of the program, known as the reverse repo facility, has averaged $1.5 trillion a night over the past three months.

That suggests the Fed can probably afford to reduce its balance sheet by at least that much before it starts to encounter scarcity issues, says Tiffany Wilding, a PIMCO economist and a former analyst at the New York Fed. "There’s more money sloshing around in the system now than banks want," Wilding said. But usage of the reverse repo program may not go straight down as the Fed shrinks its holdings, said Nelson, so officials will need to move carefully.

WILL THE FED HAVE TO SELL BONDS OUTRIGHT?

That's a big unknown, and while Fed officials have not ruled anything out, they've generally shied from discussion of actively selling assets rather than allowing the reduction to occur passively by letting bonds roll off the portfolio as they mature. It's not clear that the portfolio's maturity schedule will allow the Fed to shrink its holdings as fast as some would like, however.

Some analysts, like Zoltan Pozsar at Credit Suisse, argue that the Fed may be pressed into bond sales https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/fed-could-resort-outright-asset-sales-reduce-balance-sheet-credit-suisse-2022-01-24 this time because of the size of the inflation threat, the run-up in risky assets during the Fed's quantitative easing phase and a flattening Treasury yield curve.

This time, "outright asset sales, if inflation, exuberance, or a curve inversion so dictate, are not at all unlikely," Pozsar wrote in a report.

HOW WILL THEY KNOW THEY'VE GONE TOO LOW?

The balance sheet levels seen before the pandemic may not be a good gauge for how low holdings can get this time around. One factor is that "banks' demand for reserves varies over time," Lorie Logan, an executive vice president in the Markets Group of the New York Fed, said earlier this month during an interview https://www.mercatus.org/bridge/podcasts/01102022/lorie-logan-monetary-policy-operations-fed%E2%80%99s-new-standing-repo-facility-and with the Macro Musings podcast.

To figure out if reserves are falling too low, the Fed will keep an eye on money markets, Logan said. As she and other New York Fed officials explained in a recent blog post https://libertystreeteconomics.newyorkfed.org/2022/01/how-the-fed-adjusts-the-fed-funds-rate-within-its-target-range, the relationship between the effective federal funds rate (EFFR), or the Fed's main target rate, and the interest rate that the Fed pays on reserve balances (IORB) is important.

The two rates trade further apart when reserves are abundant, as they were between 2013 and 2014. And the rates trade closer together when reserve balances are declining, as they were between 2017 and 2019.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Dan Burns and Andrea Ricci)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 3 flips for Hirano but a 4th win for James at Winter X

    ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Ayumu Hirano landed the triple cork. Scotty James rode away with the win. The calculus on the halfpipe remained hazy as ever Friday night when James notched his fourth career victory at the Winter X Games even though he didn't attempt snowboarding's most-difficult trick. The question heading into the Olympics is whether it's even worth it. Less than five weeks after becoming the first to do it in competition, Hirano again landed a triple-flipping jump on his first trick. But,

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • 'A pretty easy process:' With new contract done, Bombers' Collaros focused on 3-peat

    WINNIPEG — It’s fitting Zach Collaros signed a new contract with the Blue Bombers while celebrating a belated Christmas with family in his hometown. The team’s star quarterback gave fans a gift by inking a one-year deal Thursday. He also received a contract widely reported to be worth $550,000. “We did Christmas (Thursday) at my parents' house for my niece, who's 10 years old, and obviously for our two daughters, so my sister and her husband came over,” Collaros said Friday in a call with media

  • Dalano Banton working to become a spark off the bench for Raptors

    Back in the NBA from the G-League, Dalano Banton has embraced the difference in his roles between the Raptors and the 905. And he’s ready for whatever his team needs of him. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Penguins' Teddy Blueger out 6-to-8 weeks after jaw surgery

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh's 3-2 shootout victory over the Jets. Blueger left a trail of blood as he skated slowly from behind the Winnipeg net to the Penguins' bench. The game was delayed several minutes while crews cleaned up the ice. The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals a

  • Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes

  • Mets, Yankees had understanding on hitting coach Chávez

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets general manager Billy Eppler said he spoke to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman well before hiring away Eric Chávez as the team's hitting coach and that both sides had an understanding that Chávez may end up in Queens. The 44-year-old Chávez was hired by the Yankees in November as one of two assistants to new hitting coach Dillon Lawson — and projected to take on a role beyond his title. A few weeks later, the Mets hired the 17-year big leaguer to be their primary hittin

  • Maple Leafs need Petr Mrazek to be more than a backup to sustain their season

    Toronto did not sign Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $3.8M deal for him to play backup netminder and in recent games, the Czech goalie has shown encouraging signs than he can play a pivotal support role to Jack Campbell in the second half of the Maple Leafs season.&nbsp;

  • McDavid scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p

  • Fenton, Williams inactive for Chiefs against Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills on Sunday night in a matchup of relatively healthy teams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week and was not expected to play against Buffalo, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs' 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers. That's where the injury list ends for the rematch

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Raptors' OG Anunoby has seen endless hurdles in quest for accolades

    Timing and circumstance haven't made it easy for OG Anunoby to add accolades to his impressive evolution.

  • US women's hockey once again led by a shining Knight

    Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye

  • Chiefs hope Edwards-Helaire, Williams take field vs Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs could have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire available for the first time in nearly a month when they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night for a spot in their fourth consecutive AFC championship game. Edwards-Helaire practiced all week for the first time since hurting his collarbone in the second half against Pittsburgh on Dec. 26, though Chiefs coach Andy Reid stopped short of declaring him ready to go following Friday's workout. Last week, Reid was optimis

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Finding the 'happy bubble': Mental health key for Olympians

    MIDWAY, Utah (AP) — Sean McCann peered at the targets through a spotting scope and used a hand-held magnetic board to mark where the bullets hit. He showed the results to the athlete as they left the range and then grabbed a broom to sweep shell casings off the mat before the next skier arrived. To a casual observer, McCann appeared to be a U.S. biathlon coach helping his team get ready for the Olympic trials race earlier this season at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center. But McCann's not a coach.

  • Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark; Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jason Robertson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 1