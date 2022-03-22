EXPLAINER: What is known about the China Eastern plane crash

·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — The crash of a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet in China’s southwest started a fire big enough to be seen from space and forced rescuers to search a rugged, remote mountainside.

One day after the China Eastern Airlines flight plunged from the sky, there are more questions than answers.

___

WHAT CAUSED THE CRASH?

The cause is unknown. Flight 5735 was at 29,000 feet (8,800 meters) on Monday afternoon when it went into a dive about an hour into its flight, according to flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com.

The plane plunged to 7,400 feet (2,200 meters) before regaining about 1,200 feet (360 meters), then dived again. The plane stopped transmitting data 96 seconds after it started to fall.

State media and Chinese regulators gave no indication the pilot reported trouble or other information that might shed light on the cause of the disaster.

Rescuers were looking for the plane’s black box, which should contain information from instruments and sound from the cockpit.

Investigators have said after previous crashes that confirming the cause sometimes can require months or years due to the need to gather badly damaged debris and examine specialized technical factors.

___

HOW MANY PEOPLE WERE ABOARD? DID ANY SURVIVE?

The plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members from the city of Kunming in China's southwest to Guangzhou, an export hub in the southeast.

No survivors had been found as rescuers searched the rugged, charred mountainside near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region.

Relatives gathering at Baiyun Airport in Guangzhou were met by employees who wore full protective gear to guard against the coronavirus. Chinese news reports said five hotels with 700 rooms had been requisitioned closer to the crash site for family members.

___

IS THIS THE SAME BOEING MODEL INVOLVED IN EARLIER CRASHES THAT RESULTED IN ITS GROUNDING?

No. The plane that crashed was a Boeing 737-800, not the Boeing 737 Max, a newer model that was temporarily grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Boeing 737-800s have been flying since 1998 and are widely used. Boeing Co. has sold more than 5,100. They have been involved in 22 accidents that damaged the planes beyond repair and killed 612 people, according to the Aviation Safety Network of the Flight Safety Foundation in the United States.

China Eastern grounded all of its 737-800s after the crash, China's Transport Ministry said.

The Boeing 737 Max was grounded by regulators following the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. They were blamed on a computer system that pushed the nose downward in flight and couldn’t be overridden by pilots.

Airlines were allowed to resume using the 737 Max after Boeing redesigned the system in a process overseen by regulators from the United States, Europe, China and the Middle East.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • China plane crash: Rescuers search for survivors as families await news

    Rescuers continue to search for survivors of the China Eastern flight, which was carrying 132 people.

  • Asian shares rise, eyeing Ukraine, higher energy costs

    TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were higher Tuesday as investors eyed the war in Ukraine and inflationary risks including rising energy costs. Benchmarks rose in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China. The Russian war on Ukraine and Western sanctions on Russia are adding to worries over disruptions to energy supplies for Europe and surging prices that might hinder progress toward economic recoveries from the pandemic. “With no progress on peace talks, reports are circulating that the EU is setting th

  • UPDATE 4-China searches for victims, flight recorders after first plane crash in 12 years

    Rescuers in China scoured heavily forested slopes on Tuesday with hopes fading of finding any survivors from the 132 people aboard a China Eastern Airlines jet that crashed a day earlier in the mountains of southern Guangxi. Parts of the Boeing 737-800 were strewn across mountain slopes charred by fire after China's first crash involving a commercial jetliner since 2010.

  • China flight carrying 132 people crashes in Guangxi province

    Boeing 737 had 123 passengers and nine crew on board when it crashed near city of Wuzhou sparking fire on mountainside

  • Boeing 737 Was Plunging at 350MPH in Moments Before Crash in China with 132 Aboard

    Radio Free AsiaA Boeing 737 airliner with 132 people aboard has crashed into a mountainous area in southern China in what looks set to be the country’s most deadly plane crash for decades. The aircraft, on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, slammed into a thick forest of bamboo on a hillside in Guanxi province. Thick smoke and huge flames could be seen rising on a video posted by the South China Morning Post but it was unclear whether the was already a fire in the area.Tracking data

  • Kylie Jenner Announces She and Travis Scott Have Changed Baby Wolf's Name

    The reality star, 24, posted the news on her Instagram Story on Monday

  • Leafs' Kyle Dubas not happy with Blackhawks about leaked Marc-Andre Fleury talks

    Kyle Dubas said he was "disappointed" that trade talks with the Blackhawks were made public.

  • Tkachuk puts up three points, Calgary Flames hand Vancouver Canucks ugly 5-2 loss

    VANCOUVER — Matthew Tkachuk put up three points as the Calgary Flames trounced the Canucks 5-2 in Vancouver on Saturday. Tkachuk had a goal and two assists while Rasmus Andersson added one of each. Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames (38-16-8). The Canucks (30-26-7) replied with goals from Matthew Highmore and Brock Boeser. Dan Vladar made 23 saves for a Flames team that lost 1-0 in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres in Calgary on Friday. Despite playing its s

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.