EXPLAINER: What has Japan's Hayabusa2 mission accomplished?

  • FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), a member of JAXA retrieves a capsule dropped by Hayabusa2 in Woomera, southern Australia. The small capsule from Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday. (JAXA via AP, File)
    1/6

    Japan Asteroid

    FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), a member of JAXA retrieves a capsule dropped by Hayabusa2 in Woomera, southern Australia. The small capsule from Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday. (JAXA via AP, File)
  • Space enthusiasts cheer as they gather for a public viewing in Sagamihara, near Tokyo Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. A small capsule from Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday. (Yu Nakajima/Kyodo News via AP)
    2/6

    Japan Asteroid

    Space enthusiasts cheer as they gather for a public viewing in Sagamihara, near Tokyo Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. A small capsule from Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday. (Yu Nakajima/Kyodo News via AP)
  • FILE - This computer graphics file image released by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows the Hayabusa2 spacecraft above the asteroid Ryugu. A small capsule from the Hayabusa2 successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (ISAS/JAXA via AP, File)
    3/6

    Japan Asteroid

    FILE - This computer graphics file image released by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows the Hayabusa2 spacecraft above the asteroid Ryugu. A small capsule from the Hayabusa2 successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (ISAS/JAXA via AP, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A capsule released by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft is seen as a fireball over Coober Pedy, Australia early Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The small capsule from the Hayabusa2 successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday. (Kyodo News via AP)
    4/6

    Japan Asteroid

    A capsule released by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft is seen as a fireball over Coober Pedy, Australia early Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The small capsule from the Hayabusa2 successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday. (Kyodo News via AP)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file image released by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), shows asteroid Ryugu taken by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft. A small capsule from Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (JAXA via AP, File)
    5/6

    Japan Asteroid

    FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file image released by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), shows asteroid Ryugu taken by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft. A small capsule from Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (JAXA via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this file image taken and released on July 11, 2019, by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Japanese Hayabusa2 spacecraft lands on an asteroid to collect samples. A small capsule from the Hayabusa2 successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (JAXA via AP, File)
    6/6

    Japan Asteroid

    FILE - In this file image taken and released on July 11, 2019, by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Japanese Hayabusa2 spacecraft lands on an asteroid to collect samples. A small capsule from the Hayabusa2 successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (JAXA via AP, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), a member of JAXA retrieves a capsule dropped by Hayabusa2 in Woomera, southern Australia. The small capsule from Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday. (JAXA via AP, File)
Space enthusiasts cheer as they gather for a public viewing in Sagamihara, near Tokyo Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. A small capsule from Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday. (Yu Nakajima/Kyodo News via AP)
FILE - This computer graphics file image released by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows the Hayabusa2 spacecraft above the asteroid Ryugu. A small capsule from the Hayabusa2 successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (ISAS/JAXA via AP, File)
A capsule released by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft is seen as a fireball over Coober Pedy, Australia early Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The small capsule from the Hayabusa2 successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday. (Kyodo News via AP)
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file image released by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), shows asteroid Ryugu taken by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft. A small capsule from Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (JAXA via AP, File)
FILE - In this file image taken and released on July 11, 2019, by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Japanese Hayabusa2 spacecraft lands on an asteroid to collect samples. A small capsule from the Hayabusa2 successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (JAXA via AP, File)
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·4 min read

TOKYO (AP) — A small capsule from Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday. After a preliminary inspection, it will be flown to Japan for research. The extremely high precision required to carry out the mission thrilled many in Japan, who said they took pride in its success. The project’s manager, Yuichi Tsuda of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, called the capsule a (asterisk)treasure box.(asterisk) The AP explains the significance of the project and what comes next.

WHAT IS THE HAYABUSA2 MISSION?

Launched on Dec. 3, 2014, the unmanned Hayabusa2 spacecraft touched down twice on the asteroid Ryugu, more than 300 million kilometers (190 million miles) away from Earth. The asteroid's extremely rocky surface forced the mission's team to revise landing plans, but the spacecraft successfully collected data and soil and rock samples during the 1½ years it spent near Ryugu after arriving there in June 2018.

In its first touchdown in February 2019, the spacecraft collected surface dust samples, similar to NASA’s recent touch-and-go grab by Osiris REx on the asteroid Bennu. Hayabusa2 later blasted a crater into the asteroid's surface and then collected underground samples from the asteroid, a first for space history. In late 2019, Hayabusa2 left Ryugu. That yearlong journey ended Sunday.

Japan hopes to use the expertise and technology used in the Hayabusa2 in the future, perhaps in its 2024 MMX sample-return mission to a Martian moon.

___

WHY AN ASTEROID?

Asteroids orbit the sun but are much smaller than planets. They are among the oldest objects in the solar system and therefore may contain clues into how Earth evolved. Scientists say that requires studying samples from such celestial objects.

Ryugu in Japanese means “Dragon Palace,” the name of a sea-bottom castle in a Japanese folk tale.

Japan's research into asteroids also may contribute to resource development and to finding ways to protect Earth from collisions with big meteorites, said Hitoshi Kuninaka, JAXA's vice president.

___

WHAT’S INSIDE THE CAPSULE?

The pan-shaped capsule, about 40 centimeters (15 inches) in diameter, contains soil samples taken from two different sites on the asteroid. Some gasses might also be embedded in the rocks. The preliminary inspection at a lab in Australia was to extract and analyze the gas. The capsule is due to return to Japan on Tuesday. It will be taken to JAXA's research center in Sagamihara, near Tokyo.

___

WHAT CAN ASTEROID SAMPLES TELL US?

Scientists say the samples, especially ones taken from under the asteroid’s surface, contain data from 46 billion years ago unaffected by space radiation and other environmental factors. They are particularly interested in studying organic materials in the samples to learn about how they are distributed in the solar system and if or how they are related to life on Earth. JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa said he believes analysis of the samples may help explain the origins of the solar system and how water helped to bring life to Earth. Fragments brought back from Ryugu can also tell its collision and thermal history.

After about a year, some of the samples will be shared with NASA and other international scientists. About 40% of them will be stored for future research. JAXA mission manager Makoto Yoshikawa said just 0.1 gram of the sample can be enough to conduct the planned research, though he said more would be better.

___

WHY IS HAYABUSA SUCH A BIG DEAL FOR JAPAN?

Hayabusa2 is a successor of the original Hayabusa mission that Japan launched in 2003. After a series of technical setbacks, it sent back samples from another asteroid, Itokawa, in 2010. The spacecraft was burned up in a failed re-entry but the capsule made it to Earth.

Many Japanese were impressed by the first Hayabusa spaceship's return, which was considered a miracle given all the troubles it encountered. JAXA's subsequent Venus and Mars missions also were flawed. Tsuda said the Hayabusa2 team used all the hard lessons learned from the earlier missions to accomplish a 100 times better than “perfect” outcome. Some members of the public who watched the event shed tears as the capsule successfully entered the atmosphere, briefly flaring into a fireball.

WHAT'S NEXT?

About an hour after separating from the capsule at 220,000 kilometers (136,700 miles) from Earth, Hayabusa2 was sent on another mission to the smaller asteroid, 1998KY26. That is an 11-year journey one-way. The mission is to study possible ways to prevent big meteorites from colliding with Earth.

Latest Stories

  • Jets stay winless by giving up TD pass with 5 seconds left in most elite tank move ever

    The 2020 New York Jets have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

  • Browns storm Titans with first-half blitz, hang on to clinch first winning season since 2007

    The Browns were up 38-7 at halftime, and they held on for their ninth win of the season.

  • Floyd Mayweather announces exhibition fight against YouTube star Logan Paul

    Floyd Mayweather is stepping back into the ring ... to take on Logan Paul.

  • Eagles finally bench Carson Wentz in the middle of another bad game, turn to Jalen Hurts

    The Eagles needed to find out what rookie Jalen Hurts could do.

  • Mitchell Trubisky fumble sparks Lions upset of Bears to kick off post-Matt Patricia era

    The Darrell Bevell era is off to a roaring start.

  • Reportedly seeking trade, James Harden misses first Rockets team practice

    The All-Star shared photos on Instagram of him at a rapper's birthday party over the weekend.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: New Orleans clinches playoff berth as Taysom Hill plays well, what's next for Saints?

    The Saints are 3-0 since Taysom Hill took over for Drew Brees.

  • 2020-21 Fantasy Basketball Draft Tiers: Point Guards

    Let's break down NBA point guards in tiers for fantasy basketball drafts.

  • Bills can’t afford to lose Monday Night clash vs. 49ers | More Football

    The Buffalo Bills are comfortably in a playoff spot, but with the Miami Dolphins hot on their tails in the AFC East they need to take care of business against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

  • Report: Lamar Jackson to come off reserve/COVID-19 list, start for Ravens on Tuesday

    To the relief of Ravens fans everywhere, Lamar Jackson will reportedly be able to start on Tuesday after a stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

  • How Ravi Kahlon's Olympic experience is helping him in role as B.C. cabinet minister

    Many politicians have photographs in their offices. Often, they are pictures of them receiving awards, greeting dignitaries or posing with celebrities. On Ravi Kahlon's wall hangs a framed newspaper photo of what he calls the "sad silver."  Taken during the men's field hockey final at the 2003 Pan American Games in the Dominican Republic, it shows a shot bouncing off Kahlon's stick into the Canadian net. The 1-0 loss to Argentina cost Canada the chance to compete at the 2004 Athens Olympics. "I always said I didn't want that feeling again," said Kahlon, the B.C. cabinet minister recently appointed to the job of leading the province's COVID-19 pandemic recovery. "It's my reminder that you've got to grind, that you've got to work hard. You can't take things for granted." Kahlon played for the Canadian field hockey team that finished 10th at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Failing to qualify for the 2004 Olympics put his career at a crossroads. He stuck with the sport and was part of the team that won gold at the 2007 Pan Am Games to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. "Honestly, that image was the fuel that helped me get to the next Olympics," said the six-foot-three Kahlon, who earned 240 caps for Canada. "I could have very easily packed it in. That picture personified for me the reason and the motivation of why I wanted to do it." Kahlon has been named minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation in Premier John Horgan's NDP government. The province is predicting a deficit of $12.8 billion this fiscal year, mostly due to COVID-19. The 41-year-old said the challenges he faced as an athlete will benefit him in his new role. "What you learn in sport, and what is a direct correlation to the work I do now, is you become process focused and not outcome focused," Kahlon said. "It's easy to think I want to go the Olympics and win a gold medal. It's much harder to think about the things you need to do to get there. "I find myself conditioned, more than my peers who haven't played organized sport, to think that way. I always think, what do I need to do today to get there? What do I need to do tomorrow? Have I done enough?" Michael Mahood, a former national team goalkeeper, remembers Kahlon as someone with a "big, happy personality" who was always ready to stand up for a teammate, whether it was a veteran or a new player. "He was a very cerebral player," Mahood said. "He's a curious soul, always has been. Loves to talk to others, listens to people, ask questions. He's got this ability to get people to talk and be open with him because he just kind of makes you really comfortable. He just connects with people." Born and raised in Victoria, Kahlon dreamed of being a soccer player and competing at a World Cup. "I realized after some years that maybe I'm not as good as I think I am," he said. Field hockey runs in Kahlon's family. His grandfather played for the Navy team in India and his father was on track to join India's national team before immigrating to Canada. With no boy's teams to play on, Kahlon's first organized field hockey experience was with a girl's squad. "They beat me up so bad," he joked. "I always say, I learned my toughness from that year." Kahlon started his national team career as a defender but eventually moved to forward. "There's not many guys that can go from the back to the front," Mahood said. "He always kind of had the ability to see the situation from all vantage points and make the play accordingly." Rising above discrimination Growing up, Kahlon also tasted discrimination. His father was denied work at a mill because he wore a turban. "We heard the word Paki, you didn't realize it was racist because you heard it so much," he said. "You look back and you're like 'man, that was bad' but at the time you didn't know any different." At the Beijing Olympics, Kahlon purchased red fabric so the Sikh members of the field hockey team could wear turbans to the opening ceremony. Mahood said the team fully supported the idea but some members of the Canadian Olympic Committee were not happy. "It was the strangest thing ever," Mahood said. "It was totally mind-boggling crazy . . . that it was at all an issue." After retiring from field hockey following the 2008 Games Kahlon spent seven years in banking, and then six as director of stakeholder relations for the New Democrat caucus. He was first-elected in the riding of Delta North in 2017. Kahlon knows there will be challenges in reviving the economy but believes it will be possible through teamwork. "I have lots of confidence in our collective effort to help us get through this," he said. "During COVID, you actually see how strong we are as a people, as communities [and] as a province. "It's going to be hard. I'm not naive to think we're going to flip a switch and everything is going to be back to normal. I do feel like we're going to get there."

  • Week 13 Recap: Are the Giants poised to make an end-of-season run?

    Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson break down all of the Week 13 NFL games, starting off with the New York Giants impressive road win over the Seattle Seahawks.

  • Mad Bets: Vegas' hot streak over the public continues

    Matt Gothard is joined by the Director of Trading for MGM Resorts, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss the top winners and losers from NFL Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Eagles @ Packers

    Dalton Del Don recaps Eagles vs. Packers from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Chargers @ Patriots

    Dalton Del Don recaps Patriots vs. Chargers from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Giants @ Seahawks

    Dalton Del Don recaps Giants vs. Seahawks from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Rams @ Cardinals

    Dalton Del Don recaps Rams vs. Cardinals from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Jaguars @ Vikings

    Dalton Del Don recaps Jaguars vs. Vikings from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Bengals @ Dolphins

    Dalton Del Don recaps Bengals vs. Dolphins from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Browns @ Titans

    Dalton Del Don recaps Browns vs. Titans from Week 13.