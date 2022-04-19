EXPLAINER: What happens in the post-mask world of travel?

·7 min read

DALLAS (AP) — A ruling by a federal judge has ended — at least for now — the requirement that people wear masks on planes and public transportation, and there is plenty of confusion about the new, post-mask world of travel.

The Justice Department left the door open Tuesday to a possible appeal of the ruling, but only if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thinks the mandate is necessary. An appeal could be a politically risky move for the Biden administration.

The decision by a lone judge in Florida toppled 14 months of government insistence that travelers wear masks to reduce transmission of COVID-19. Within hours, all major U.S. airlines and many airports announced — sometimes to passengers in the middle of flights — that travelers could take off their masks.

—-

WHAT EXACTLY WAS THE RULING?

In a 59-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority in issuing the original health order that the Transportation Security Administration used to impose the mask mandate. She said the CDC didn’t follow proper rulemaking procedures.

___

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Once TSA said it would no longer enforce the rule, airlines, airports, transit systems and ride-share services were free to decide for themselves whether to require masks. United, Delta, American, Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue and other airlines all made masks voluntary.

On the ground, however, requirements could vary from place to place. New York City’s public transit system planned to keep its mask requirement in effect. In San Francisco, the regional commuter rail system known as BART made masks voluntary, but the city transit authority did not.

The transit agency serving Philadelphia and its suburbs said masks will no longer be required on subways, buses and trains or in stations, even though the city has a mask mandate.

Uber and Lyft said they won’t require passengers to wear masks.

___

HOW SAFE IS IT TO TRAVEL NOW?

Air filtration on planes is generally excellent, but boarding and exiting a plane can put people close together in spaces with poor ventilation, said Dr. Babak Javid, a physician-scientist at the University of California, San Francisco. The risk on other forms of transportation varies.

Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said planes can carry the virus from place to place, but that we should be focusing more on big indoor events such as concerts and sporting events — even large weddings — where people get together and talk, shout and sing.

___

SHOULD I STILL WEAR A MASK ON PLANES?

The CDC continues to recommend that people mask up indoors while traveling.

___

DO MASKS WORK IF NOBODY ELSE WEARS ONE?

Yes, masks still give some protection from COVID-19, but they work better if others wear them too.

High-quality masks work in two ways, said Carl Bergstrom, a University of Washington evolutionary biologist who studies emerging infectious diseases: They protect the wearer by limiting the number of infectious particles inhaled, and they protect others by limiting particles exhaled if the wearer is infected.

___

WILL I STAND OUT?

Probably not. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, who favored dropping the rule, said before the judge's order that he expected to see a “surprising number” of passengers and airline employees wear masks even after the mandate expired.

“I may choose to wear a mask once in a while,” he said.

Still, tension among passengers over mask-wearing could continue, said Eileen Ogintz, who writes about family travel and advises parents of small children who can't be vaccinated to keep masking up.

“I wouldn't be surprised if you got some dirty looks or nasty comments” from unmasked passengers, she said. “That's a conversation to have with the kids ahead of time — why you're wearing masks."

___

CAN I GET A REFUND IF I DON'T WANT TO FLY NOW?

No, unless the airline cancels your flight.

However, if you call the airline and explain why you're not comfortable traveling without a mask mandate, most will let you change the flight for free or give you a credit that you can use later, said Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights travel site.

___

WILL THE LIFTING OF THE BAN AFFECT INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS?

When flying between two countries, expect your airline to follow the rules in whichever country is more restrictive. Passengers flying to Canada, for example, will have to don masks at some point during the flight, but it's not clear exactly whether that means when crossing into Canadian airspace or some other point.

Henry Harteveldt, a travel analyst for Atmosphere Research Group, said there might be international airlines that will still require masks even on flights to and from the United States.

___

WILL THIS MAKE MORE PEOPLE WILLING TO FLY?

Industry officials don't expect that. They say that there could be a small number of people who will start flying now because they don't have to wear a mask, but that will be offset by a few people deciding not to fly if others are unmasked.

Although the airline industry lobbied to kill the mandate — after supporting it originally — airlines don't expect the rule's demise to affect revenue. They are far more interested in seeing the United States repeal another pandemic-era rule: The requirement that people test clear of the virus within a day of flying to the U.S.

A Biden administration official said Tuesday that there were no changes expected to the pre-departure testing requirement.

___

WHEN DID THE U.S. REQUIRE MASKS?

The mask mandate for transportation began in February 2021, shortly after President Joe Biden took office, and was extended several times. Last week, the CDC extended it again until May 3. The CDC said the extra time was needed to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

___

HOW CAN A SINGLE JUDGE HAVE SO MUCH POWER?

Usually, decisions by a federal judge affect only the people involved in one case, or a limited geographic area. But judges can also issue so-called nationwide or universal injunctions that apply across the country, and it is happening more often — a practice that has drawn criticism from conservative members of the U.S. Supreme Court.

___

WHO IS JUDGE KATHRYN KIMBALL MIZELLE?

Mizelle was nominated in 2020 by former President Donald Trump and confirmed in a party-line vote in the Senate, which was then controlled by Republicans, after Trump had lost his bid for re-election. At 33 when confirmed, she was the youngest Trump appointee on the federal bench, and the American Bar Association had rated her “not qualified” in part because she had been practicing law for only eight years.

___

WILL THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION RESPOND?

The Justice Department said Tuesday it won't appeal Mizelle's ruling unless the CDC believes that the mask requirement is still necessary. The announcement doesn't mean that an appeal is certain, but it signals that one could be filed if the CDC decides later that the mandate should be revived.

While the mask ban was popular in the beginning, support has waned over time, according to public-opinion polls. As state and local mask rules were scrapped, and Americans grew accustomed to going bare-faced, the mandate for transportation drew fire from Republican politicians and several Senate Democrats who face tough re-election fights in November.

___

IS THE TIMING OF THIS RIGHT?

New reported U.S. cases of COVID-19 are relatively low compared with the past two years, but they have increased lately and are likely an undercount. Hospitalizations are nearly flat and deaths are still declining.

Dowdy, the Johns Hopkins epidemiologist, said it's reasonable to consider removing the mask mandate on travel given the lull in severe disease.

“It would just be nice to do it when cases are falling rather than rising," he said, “and for the decision to be made by people trained in public health rather than law and politics.”

___

WHAT IF COVID CASES INCREASE?

A new surge in cases might not be enough to revive the mask rule, but it could roil travel in other ways. U.S. airlines canceled thousands of flights in late December and early January, largely because so many employees were out sick with omicron.

“Imagine what would happen if a critical mass of Southwest Airlines pilots are sick and can’t fly this summer?” said Harteveldt, the travel analyst. "Whether it’s Southwest or any airline, it could be highly disruptive to summer travel.”

___

Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson in Washington state and Jessica Gresko and Zeke Miller in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bidenomics: Why everyone is mad at President Biden right now

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details the Biden administration's decision to erase student debt for over 40,000 borrowers, environmental group backlash against federal land drilling permits, attempts to alleviate crude oil and gas prices, and voter sentiments on fiscal policy.

  • Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman started 'shouting' at Biden's national security advisor when he brought up Jamal Khashoggi's brutal killing, report says

    MBS wanted to strike a "relaxed tone" but "ended up shouting" at Sullivan when the two men met for the first time last year, WSJ reported.

  • Streaming: 61% of viewers believe their subscriptions are too expensive, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the most appealing streaming service series, rising subscription costs, and featured international content available for streaming platform subscribers.

  • Changes including opt-out choice on blind bidding coming to home selling in Ontario

    TORONTO — The Ontario government is giving property sellers the option of disclosing the details of competing offers, but not going as far as to ban blind bidding. Minister of government and consumer services Ross Romano said in a statement that sellers will get to choose if they want to "opt for an open offer process" and share bids. "Sellers will no longer be limited to selling their property through a closed or traditional offer system," he said. Blind bidding, a practice where buyers bid for

  • Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary. In a statement released a day after a Florida judge ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said officials believe that the

  • Chelsea FC ownership dwindles to three final bidders

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer breaks down the prospective buyers seeking to purchase Chelsea FC from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the business ties of interested parties, and how the UK government will hold sales funds amid sanctions against Russian oligarchs.

  • Crypto: IMF warns of rising risks in emerging markets

    Tobias Adrian, head of monetary and capital markets for the International Monetary Fund, joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why the IMF is cautioning against crypto's role in emerging markets and other potential headwinds.

  • Biden says it's up to Americans whether to wear a mask on planes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the US mandate

    "I haven't spoken to the CDC yet," Biden said when asked whether he planned to appeal the ruling, which led several airlines to drop the requirement.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle meets with Jan 6 committee

    Members of the nine-member panel issued a subpoena to Guilfoyle last month after she cut the voluntary interview short

  • Elon Musk’s ‘Love Me Tender’ tweet prompts speculation over $43bn Twitter bid

    Billionaire Tesla boss said to be seeking a direct appeal to Twitter shareholders after social media company’s board launches ‘poison pill’ to thwart takeover

  • Bahrain confirms firm's talks to buy AC Milan for $1.1B

    MILAN (AP) — Bahrain’s government announced that a private equity firm based in the country is in “exclusive talks” to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor. Three days after news of the dealings emerged, Bahrain’s embassy to Britain confirmed in a tweet on Monday that Investcorp is in discussions to buy the Serie A leader for $1.1 billion. The U.S.-based hedge firm Elliott Management has owned Milan since 2018 after the former Chine

  • Where’s the lie in Ilhan Omar’s tweet about the airborne Christian singers? | Opinion

    Ilhan Omar was right. In fact, it’s not even close.

  • UPDATE 3-U.S. concerned after China says it signs security pact with Solomon Islands

    China said on Tuesday it had signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, a move set to heighten the concerns of the United States and allies Australia and New Zealand about growing Chinese influence in a region traditionally under their sway. However, Solomon Islands officials had earlier appeared to suggest no agreement had yet been signed. Douglas Ete, chairman of parliament's public accounts committee, had told fellow lawmakers that Chinese officials would arrive in mid-May to sign cooperation pacts.

  • Trudeau says airplane mask mandates remain in place as U.S. carriers drop rule

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says mask mandates for air travel remain firmly in place, even as major airlines south of the border drop the requirement for passengers and crews. "When we have announcements to make, we will make them. But they will always be grounded in science," Trudeau told reporters in Dalhousie, N.B. On Monday, a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit, prompting all seven of America's largest airlines to repeal rules that custo

  • Return to office: Millions of employees aren’t going back to working in person

    Steven Davis, Chicago Booth School of Business Professor of Economics and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss long social distancing practices as many American workers are planning to continue to work from home, job searches for flexible benefits, inflation, generational labor sentiments, and social media labor trends.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world