EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises

·4 min read

Patients worried about getting hit with an unexpected bill after emergency care gained a layer of protection this month from a new federal law.

The No Surprises Act prevents doctors or hospitals in many situations from billing insured patients higher rates because the care providers are not in their insurer’s coverage network.

The law won’t eliminate billing surprises. But it is expected to ease concerns, especially in emergencies where patients may not have time to choose an in-network doctor. A closer look at the law:

HOW ARE PATIENTS PROTECTED?

Insurers form networks of doctors and hospitals that agree to provide care for a discounted rate negotiated with the insurer.

Providers outside those networks often bill patients for the difference between what they charged and what the insurer covered. Insurers also may cover less of the remaining bill after the patient pays a deductible, which is the amount paid for care before most coverage starts.

In some cases, patients could receive the entire bill if the insurer doesn’t cover anything outside its network.

The new law ends these billing surprises for most emergency care by essentially requiring that patients receive in-network coverage with no additional billing from the provider.

It also offers protection in care that isn't an emergency when people are treated at in-network hospitals by a provider outside their network. That can include radiology, lab work or care from an anesthesiologist.

The law also protects against out-of-network bills for air ambulances, but not ground ambulances.

Many states already regulate surprise medical bills. The federal law supplements those measures.

WHAT OTHER PROTECTIONS ARE PROVIDED?

The No Surprises Act beefs up protection against insurer claim rejections for emergency visits.

Emergency departments are expensive places to seek care, and insurers have been trying to limit their use to only life-threatening emergencies.

They have denied coverage if they deem patient visits to be not emergencies. Doctors worry this practice will deter patients from seeking life-saving care when they need it.

Regulations behind the new law note that insurers cannot deny a claim solely based on a doctor’s diagnosis. They also must consider the symptoms patients had when they arrived.

That means insurers should not deny a claim to a patient who rushed to the ER thinking she was having a heart attack but ultimately was diagnosed with heart burn.

CAN THIS PROTECTION BE WAIVED?

In some cases that aren't emergencies, a doctor outside the network may ask a patient to waive their protections from the law. In exchange, they will provide an estimate of what the care will cost.

Those estimates also are available to uninsured patients.

Patients have to sign this waiver before the care. If the final bill comes in at least $400 higher than the estimate, patients have a roughly four-month window in which they can dispute the amount.

If someone declines the waiver, the doctor may decline to treat them.

That could force people to choose between the doctor or hospital when only one is in the network.

“This law does not mean (patients) can sit back ... and not be engaged when it comes to where they're getting their health care," said Emily Bremer, a St. Louis-area insurance broker.

HOW CAN PATIENTS STILL BE SURPRISED?

Many people don’t understand their insurance and how much it covers. That could lead to unpleasant surprises.

"This isn’t necessarily going to protect people from big bills, but it is going to protect them from undiscounted bills,” said Karen Pollitz, a senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation, which studies health care issues.

Shoppers often focus on the premium, or cost of coverage, when they choose a plan and may not pay close attention to out-of-pocket expenses like deductibles. A high deductible can lead to a bill of several thousand dollars.

“Maybe now more consumers will understand the limitations of their insurance,” said Laura Wooster, a senior vice president with the American College of Emergency Physicians.

WHAT IF YOU STILL GET SURPRISED?

The law requires care providers to give patients a notice of whom they should contact if they have concerns about a bill.

Patients also may want to contact their insurer or the employer who administers the coverage.

Pollitz recommends comparing any bill with an explanation of benefits sent by the insurer. That should give patients a sense of whether the bill was processed properly.

It will show the undiscounted cost of care, what charges the insurer allows and what you may owe.

Many states offer consumer assistance programs that can help people sort out billing confusion or figure out how to contest a charge.

The federal government runs a website where people can lodge complaints and operates a toll-free number for the “No Surprises Help Desk,” 800-985-3059.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter at @ thpmurphy

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tom Murphy, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Curling Notebook: Moskowy to return to Team Dunstone at Saskatchewan playdowns

    Team Matt Dunstone will have its regular lineup back together for the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial playdowns. Vice-skip Braeden Moskowy withdrew from Canada's Olympic trials last November on the eve of the competition. The team cited personal reasons for his absence. Dunstone said Moskowy will return for the Feb. 9-13 tankard in the team's first competitive appearance since the trials. "We're happy to have him on board as we move forward for the next couple of events we have to close out the

  • Parise's 3rd-period goal lifts Islanders past Flyers, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as the New York Islanders edged Philadelphia 4-3. The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss. Parise rifled the puck past Flyers goalie Martin Jones at 11:51 for his third goal of the season as the Islanders improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games and beat the Flyers for the ninth straight time. The gritty 37-year-old Parise is on

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist's No. 30 in ceremony

    The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. The Swedish goalie spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Rangers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL draft, finishing with a record of 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against av

  • NBA beckons for teenage Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe

    When Shaedon Sharpe arrived on campus at the University of Kentucky, he received an uncommonly quiet welcome compared to most top basketball recruits. The 18-year-old wasn’t introduced with pyrotechnics and a laser light show the way a freshman John Wall was nearly 13 years ago in October 2009. In fact, the London, Ont., native didn’t even first set foot on campus as a new member of the Wildcats until the around the start of the new year, when he quietly landed and just started getting to work.

  • Fred VanVleet, Raptors outlast Heat 124-120 in triple OT

    MIAMI (AP) — Fred VanVleet hit two 3-pointers in the third overtime and the Toronto Raptors outlasted the Miami Heat 124-120 on Saturday night. Gary Trent Jr. led Toronto with 33 points, Scottie Barnes added 22, Pascal Siakam had 21, and OG Anunoby 20. Sidelined the previous two games because of right knee soreness, VanVleet finished with 19 points. “We hung in there and certainly could’ve went either way several times,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “And to just keep hanging in there and keep

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • Herdman draws on players from clubs in 11 countries for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

    Coach John Herdman has drawn on players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. While some players were still in transit after weekend club matches, the Canadian men held their first practice Monday afternoon at Inter Miami's training ground in Fort Lauderdale. They face a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras. After taking on the 76th-ranked Hondurans, the 40th-ranked Canadian men host the

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Victor Cui, co-founder of MMA's One Championship, named Elks president and CEO

    EDMONTON — When Victor Cui was 12 years old, his family returned to their hometown of Edmonton after spending six years in Africa. One of the first things they did when they got back was go to a CFL game at Commonwealth Stadium. For Cui, it was an unforgettable experience. “One of the first things my family did was go to a football game,” said Cui, who was unveiled as the new president and chief executive officer of the Elks on Tuesday in a ceremony at Edmonton City Hall. “I remember the magical

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,