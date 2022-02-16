EXPLAINER: The drug behind Russia's Olympic doping case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games
  • Kamila Valieva
    Russian figure skater

BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva was back on the Olympic ice at the Beijing Games for the individual competition Tuesday, skating into the lead hours after details of her legal defense in a doping case were revealed.

Lawyers for the 15-year-old Russian figure skater argued contamination from the heart medication trimetazidine her grandfather was taking caused the positive test in a sample taken weeks before the Olympics opened.

The argument was made at the Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing late Sunday night, according to IOC member Denis Oswald, a veteran sports lawyer and judge in previous Russian doping cases.

Oswald confirmed lawyers for Valieva “presented elements that brought some doubts about her guilt” — a factor which helped persuade the three CAS judges to let her continue to compete at the Olympics.

Valieva is favored to add the Olympic title Thursday to the team gold she won with the Russians last week. Neither medal will be presented in Beijing by the IOC because the Olympic body is waiting for the longer-term investigation of her doping case to play out.

Here's a look at what we know about Valieva's legal issues.

WHAT IS THE DRUG?

Trimetazidine is a metabolic agent that can help prevent angina attacks if used as an “add-on treatment,” according to the European Medicines Agency.

It can increase blood flow efficiency and improve endurance — both crucial to any high-end athletic performance.

The European agency recommended in 2012 that doctors no longer prescribe trimetazidine for “tinnitus, vertigo and visual-field disturbances.”

It is on the prohibited list managed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in the category of “hormone and metabolic modulators.”

DOES IT WORK?

The drug shows a small improvement in exercise tolerance for older patients who already have severe heart disease, doctors in Russia told The Associated Press.

“The medicine wasn’t, of course, tested on athletes, and it wasn’t designed for athletes,” said Dr. Anton Rodionov, a prominent cardiologist in Moscow.

Alexei Erlikh, head of cardiac ICU at Moscow Hospital No. 29, said trimetazidine was once heavily promoted in the country by a manufacturer so “its use in Russia is catastrophically huge.”

The effect of the drug on healthy people — like a 15-year-old elite athlete — is likely to be “smaller than small,” Rodionov said.

“But on the other hand, we understand that high-achieving athletes are fighting for every millisecond, for every 0.0001%, believing, as some say, that every speck of dust is a vitamin pill,” Rodionov said.

PREVIOUS DOPING CASES

The most famous case of trimetazidine in sports doping involved Chinese swimmer Sun Yang.

The three-time Olympic champion served a three-month ban in 2014 in a ruling that was published by China’s anti-doping agency only when it was over.

That was Sun’s first doping offense. He was punished more severely for his second, and more high-profile, offense of refusing to cooperate with a sample collection team at his home in China.

Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva tested positive for trimetazidine at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She was disqualified from the two-woman bob event and served an eight-month ban. Sergeeva is back at the Beijing Olympics and placed 10th in monobob on Monday.

WHEN DID VALIEVA TEST POSITIVE?

Valieva won the women’s individual event at the Russian national championships on Dec. 25 in St. Petersburg.

The urine sample taken that day by the Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, was sent to a WADA-authorized laboratory in Sweden. Russia does not have its own accredited lab. The discredited Moscow operation was shut down after Russia's state-backed doping scandal broke in 2015.

When Valieva's sample was sent and when it arrived in Stockholm has not yet been stated publicly.

The turmoil at the Olympics came because the Stockholm lab didn't flag up the positive test until Feb. 7, hours after Valieva's standout skate in team event helped the Russians take gold.

In defense of its lab, WADA has said Russian officials failed to label the batch of samples as a high priority for analysis so close to the Winter Games. Only priority tests were being handled while the lab was short-staffed during a January wave of COVID-19 cases.

WHO IS HANDLING THE CASE?

The legal process in Beijing became one of the biggest stories of the Olympics.

RUSADA is responsible for the pre-Olympic sample and was obliged to impose a provisional ban on Valieva. That was done last Tuesday, and lifted one day later when an appeal on Valieva's behalf was upheld by a RUSADA disciplinary panel.

That triggered appeals by the IOC, WADA and the International Skating Union to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's special Olympic operation in Beijing. They asked for a new interim ban, which would effectively end the Olympics for Valieva.

After a nearly six-hour hearing through Sunday night, the victory for Valieva was announced Monday afternoon.

A full doping investigation of the doping case will be prosecuted by RUSADA and include Valieva's entourage. WADA is watching closely and can appeal against any Russian verdict.

The likely path is another hearing at CAS in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a different panel of three judges. That would take at least several months to stage.

Only when the process is over at CAS will there be clarity for the result of Valieva's events in Beijing and who gets the medals. A further appeal on narrow procedural grounds is also possible at Switzerland's supreme court, also in Lausanne.

AGE IS A FACTOR

Valieva’s age can give her exemptions and leniency as a “protected person” in the World Anti-Doping Code.

An investigation of “athlete support personnel” is mandatory when a protected athlete is implicated in a doping case.

If doping is proven, a 15-year-old athlete like Valieva faces a maximum two-year ban instead of four. The minimum sanction is no ban and a reprimand "depending on the protected ... athlete’s degree of fault.”

___

Litvinova contributed from Moscow.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Graham Dunbar And Dasha Litvinova, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sha'Carri Richardson Slams Decision to Allow Kamila Valieva to Compete Despite Doping Controversy

    "It's all in the skin," the American athlete, who was unable to compete in the Tokyo Olympics over a positive marijuana test, wrote on Twitter

  • Blockade deadline and Ukraine crisis: In The News for Feb. 14

    In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Feb. 14 ... What we are watching in Canada ... OTTAWA — Ottawa's mayor has set a deadline of noon today for truckers encamped in the capital's core to move out of residential streets in a bid to pare down the size of the protest's footprint. Mayor Jim Watson outlined the proposal in a letter released on Sunday as part of a backchannel deal aime

  • WHO Europe warns of COVID rise in east, like Russia, Ukraine

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization's Europe office said Tuesday that health officials are turning their attention to growing rates of COVID-19 infection in Eastern Europe, where six countries — including Russia and Ukraine — have seen a doubling in case counts over the last two weeks. Dr. Hans Kluge said the 53-country region, which stretches to former Soviet republics into central Asia, has now tallied more than 165 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 1.8 m

  • Russian Skater Kamila Valieva Is Allowed to Compete at the Olympics. The Battle Over Her Drug Test Is Just Beginning

    Valieva, will take the ice in the women's figure skating event, where she is a gold medal favorite, on Tuesday

  • At session midpoint, DeSantis’ agenda steams ahead, water war breaks out, registration investigation looms

    It’s Monday, Feb. 14, and here’s a lovely thought: Last week marked the halfway point of Florida’s legislative session.

  • Can protests similar to the Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' happen here? They already are.

    A weeklong "Freedom Convoy" trucker protest in Canada that shut down the largest border crossing to the U.S. has inspired global trucker protests.

  • Olympics-Ice hockey-Powerhouse Canada set up final showdown with rival U.S

    BEIJING (Reuters) -One of the fiercest rivalries in global sport will renew itself this week in Beijing after the United States and Canada on Monday reached the women's Olympic ice hockey final. The only two countries to top the podium since the women's event was introduced in 1998 arrived in Beijing as overwhelming favourites and kept their duopoly intact after Canada thrashed Switzerland 10-3 and the U.S. downed Finland 4-1 in the semi-final round on Monday. "We’re taking the game to new heights right now," said Canadian Sarah Nurse, among the tournament's scoring leaders.

  • Wimbledon poised to let Novak Djokovic defend his title despite refusal to get Covid jab

    Wimbledon is set to allow Novak Djokovic to defend his title despite his refusal to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

  • How did teen Kamila Valieva’s account unfold in Beijing after positive sample?

    The Court of Arbitration for Sport determined that no provisional suspension should be imposed.

  • Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, Tests Positive For COVID-19

    The duchess tested positive four days after Prince Charles was confirmed to be infected.

  • Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi

  • Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics, Canada's Asselin moves into final

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After opening with a mistake-f

  • After Olympic debut, ice hockey's future in China uncertain

    BEIJING (AP) — They made their Olympic debut as expected — with three straight losses. They are outmatched and consist mostly of foreign players. And now comes the obvious question: Can China’s men’s ice hockey team kindle a passion for the sport in a country unfamiliar with it? The squad's first outing against the U.S. wasn’t shown on the country’s main sports TV channel, and a Chinese Olympic delegation left the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing before the 8-0 blowout ended. On Chinese social

  • McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close — and because New Orleans plays again Tuesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and reserve big man Jackson Hayes add

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Disgruntled Beijing gold medallist calls for changes in snowboarding officiating

    Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday

    BEIJING — The Canadian women’s hockey team will be looking to punch its ticket to the gold-medal game Monday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Additionally, Canadians could make a podium push in a couple of freestyle skiing events, and the ice dance competition will crown a champion. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, Feb. 14. Canada’s women’s hockey team playing for a spot in the gold-medal game The Canadian women’s hockey team can reach its seventh straight gold-med

  • Germany holds 3 of top 4 spots at Olympic two-man midpoint

    BEIJING (AP) — There’s never been an instance of one nation sweeping the medals in an Olympic bobsled event. Germany has a chance to change that. The world’s sliding superpower grabbed three of the top four spots at the midpoint of the two-man competition at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, with reigning world and Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich leading the way. Friedrich — the overwhelming favorite, seeking a third Olympic gold of his career — teamed with Thorsten Margis to finish their two