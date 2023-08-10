EXPLAINER-Charting the Fed's policy path

(Updates with Aug. 10 inflation data) By Dan Burns and Howard Schneider Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's quarter point interest rate increase on July 26 may well be the last in the central bank's aggressive policy-tightening cycle according to many investors and market analysts, but central bank officials says it is still too soon to make that call. The target policy rate has by now been raised to a range of 5.25% to 5.50% from near zero in March of 2022, and inflation measured by the Fed's preferred Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (PCE) has fallen to 3% in June from its peak rate of 7% last summer. While Fed chair Jerome Powell has said the pieces of the low inflation "puzzle" may be aligning, he does not trust it yet. By the Fed's next meeting on Sept. 19-20, officials will have received two months' of data on employment, growth and inflation, the "totality" of which he said will guide the decision whether to raise rates again. Here is a guide to some of the numbers shaping the policy debate: INFLATION (Released on Aug. 10, next release on Aug. 31): The Consumer Price Index rose slightly in July to a 3.2% annual rate from 3% in June, in line with expectations. But for the Fed, the underlying, or "core" number, stripped of food and energy costs held better news. It declined slightly from 4.8% to 4.7%. In addition, most of the increase was driven by rising shelter costs, which Fed officials feel are on track to cool steadily in the months ahead. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, used to set the Fed's 2% target, meanwhile skidded to a two-year low in June, dipping to 3%. Of even greater note was that the rate stripped of food and energy costs dropped more than expected to its lowest since September 2021 at 4.1%. Fed officials see that as a better indicator of underlying inflation trends, and until June it had been stuck at about 4.6% since last December. Many economists expect continued steady progress on inflation from here. If realized, that could undercut arguments for more hikes, and may shift the Fed's relentlessly hawkish tone. Fed officials will see one more PCE report and one more CPI print before they meet next month. EMPLOYMENT (Released on Aug. 4, next release on Sept. 1): The U.S. economy in July added 187,000 jobs, fewer than economists expected and providing fresh evidence of the kind of labor market cooling that Fed officials say is needed to ease inflation pressures. Hourly wage gains, however, remained strong, holding at 4.4% for a fourth straight month, and the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%. Both are signs of labor market tightness that may cast doubt on whether the Fed really has done enough. The mixed results throw the question of labor market strength forward to the next employment report, due to arrive a couple weeks before the next rate-setting meeting. JOB OPENINGS: (Released on Aug. 1, next release on Aug. 29) Powell keeps a close eye on the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, to derive what has become a key metric of the imbalance between labor supply and demand - the number of job openings for each job seeker. During the pandemic there were nearly two jobs for every available worker. That ratio has dropped as the Fed's rate hikes have slowed labor market demand. In June, it was unchanged from the prior month at about 1.6-to-1, matching its lowest level since November 2021. RETAIL SALES (Released on July 18, next release on Aug. 15): Retail sales rose less than expected in June, increasing just 0.2%. But a separate measure known as "core" retail sales, which better reflects underlying economic growth, posted a strong 0.6% gain. The overall slow pace of increase may indicate the start of a pullback by consumers, something that the Fed has been anticipating and, through its rate hikes, trying to encourage. BANK DATA: Released every Thursday and Friday To some degree the Fed wants credit to become more expensive and less available. That is how increases in its policy rate influence economic activity. But bank failures in the spring threatened broader stress in the industry and a worse-than-anticipated credit crunch. Weekly data on bank lending to customers show loan growth is slowing. Borrowing by banks from the Fed, meanwhile, remains elevated but relatively stable on a week-to-week basis. (Reporting By Dan Burns and Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Louise Heavens and Tomasz Janowski)