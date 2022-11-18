EXPLAINER: How a Boebert-Frisch House recount would work

·3 min read

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's election recount rules could help determine the extent of Republicans’ slim majority in the lower chamber of Congress by deciding the outcome of Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reelection race against Democrat Adam Frisch.

The thin margin in the sprawling 3rd Congressional District, which covers the state's largely rural western and southern territory, could trigger a rare automatic recount. The Associated Press declared the race too close to call Thursday night with Boebert up by 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 cast and nearly all votes counted. The AP won't make a call until after the recount, if there is one.

Until election night, Boebert was considered practically unbeatable in the conservative district after her anti-establishment rhetoric built a loyal base and brought national attention alongside fellow hard-liners such as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Frisch, a former councilman in the resort town of Aspen who campaigned on a largely conservative platform while minimizing his Democratic Party affiliation, tried to entice disaffected Republicans by attacking what he called Boebert's “antics” and “angertainment."

For both parties, the stakes are high. So how will it work? Q: WHEN IS A RECOUNT TRIGGERED IN COLORADO?

A: In Colorado, an automatic recount is triggered when the margin of votes between the top two candidates is at or below 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total. Candidates can also request a recount, paid for by their campaign, if the votes fall outside of that margin.

Boebert’s lead as of Thursday night translated to about 0.34%.

Q: WHAT WOULD BE THE TIMELINE FOR A RECOUNT?

A: Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has until the end of the day Dec. 5 to declare whether the vote margin is tight enough to require a mandatory recount. Counties must complete the retabulation by Dec. 13.

Q: HOW DOES A RECOUNT ITSELF WORK?

A: Griswold's office will send out the rules and relevant dates to the counties. County clerks then run what's called a logic and accuracy test on their voting equipment. The test feeds imitation ballots through the system to ensure that the machines' counts match a hand count. If a machine fails the assessment, ballots will be hand counted.

If the machines pass the tests, the ballots are then rescanned. If the machine can't determine a voter's choice, bipartisan teams review those ballots to determine who gets those votes.

The whole process is overseen by a canvass board staffed by both Democratic and Republican representatives.

Q: HOW COMMON ARE RECOUNTS IN U.S. ELECTIONS?

While historical data on U.S. House race recounts isn't readily available, statewide election recounts are extremely rare. Nationwide, there have been 31 recounts in statewide races since 2000.

Q: HOW OFTEN DO RECOUNTS REVERSE THE RESULTS?

Just three of those recounts changed the outcome of the election, and the largest initial margin between the candidates in those races — 261 votes — was considerably smaller than Boebert's lead.

The largest swing in terms of number of votes was in the 2018 Florida Senate race. In the initial count there, Rick Scott led Ben Nelson by 12,562 votes. After a machine recount and a manual recount, Scott eventually won by 10,033 votes, for a shift of 2,529 votes, or 0.03%, out of 8.2 million votes cast.

In Colorado, the last statewide recount was triggered automatically over two decades ago in a race for State Board of Education. The retabulation upheld the initial results.

___

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

___

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Jesse Bedayn, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Hakeem Jeffries: The Democrat who could succeed Nancy Pelosi

    Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, may become the first black person to lead a party in the US Congress.

  • Asia-Pacific leaders tackle trade, sustainability in Bangkok

    BANGKOK (AP) — The war in Ukraine, great power rivalry Asia, inflation and food and energy shortages are on the agenda as leaders prepare for the third back-to-back gathering this week, a Pacific-Rim summit taking place in a heavily guarded venue in Thailand's capital. Leaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum will meet formally in closed-door sessions Friday and Saturday. For some, it will be at least the third such opportunity for face-to-face talks in the past two wee

  • Canadian health care was already shifting away from solo family doctors. Then the pandemic hit

    The picture of a family physician's practice in Canada today reflects a shift away from solo work that may have accelerated with the heavy demands on health-care workers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a report released Thursday, the Canadian Institute for Health Information examined pandemic-driven impacts on the supply, distribution and movement of some health-care workers in the country. Findings between 2020 and 2021 included: A slowing in the growth of the supply of primary c

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for why NFL general managers don’t spend early draft picks on running backs. The fact that the seventh-round selection has supplanted a 2020 first-round pick underscores the point. After showing flashes of brilliance in training camp, Pacheco has moved ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the unofficial depth chart in Kansas City, getting the bulk of the carries on game day. He had season highs of 16 carries for 82 yards last wee

  • Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had a season-high 37 points and 18 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-103 on Sunday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Davis grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, which tied a career-high in a regular-season game, as the Lakers led throughout. Davis was averaging only 8.6 points in the second half, but had 21 against the Nets, including 15 in the third quarter. Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points for Los Angeles, which was missing LeBron Ja

  • Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1

    EDMONTON — Trevor Moore owned the stat sheet on Wednesday night. Moore recorded his first career hat trick as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1. “It’s kind of funny because I didn’t feel I had my best tonight,” Moore said. “It was just one of those games where the puck finds you. It feels amazing, though. It is just funny because it felt like I was fighting the puck a little bit out there.” Kings head coach Todd McLellan was thrilled to see the 27-year-old get rew

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Jets' Wilson showing resiliency, moxie with Pats up again

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was ticked off three weeks ago after his worst game of the season. The New York Jets' second-year quarterback was intercepted three times in a 22-17 loss to New England, with Bill Belichick's Patriots giving him fits all day. Wilson was angry at himself for his mistakes, and it showed in some of his short postgame answers. All eyes were on Wilson during the week leading up to the Jets' next game, with many fans and reporters critical of last year's No. 2 pic