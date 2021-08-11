Explained: Why Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet is receiving backlash over anti-vaccine viral video

Chet Hanks, son of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, recently made headlines after a video went viral where he is seen ranting against the COVID-19 vaccine. In the Instagram clip, Chet can be heard saying that he is tired of wearing masks amid the ongoing pandemic. He further downplays coronavirus as "the flu".

The American actor and musician has captioned the video as a 'super important PSA'.

What is the anti-vaccine video about and what did Chet say?

In the clip, Chet went on with an anti-coronavirus vaccine rant where he started off by advising people to get vaccinated and to take the pandemic seriously. He also encouraged his followers to trust the long-standing science around vaccines and falsely claimed that he had COVID-19.

"I've been on the fence about this for a while, that's why I never spoke on it. But with the number of people I know recently that have gotten COVID, and with the numbers rising, I think it's important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should. It's really important that we all do this," he said in the video.

He revealed that the news about him contacting the deadly virus was a lie. Later in the video, he immediately changes his statement and expresses that he won't be taking the vaccine and terms it as a simple flu.

"Get over it, OK? If you're sick, stay inside. OK, why we working around y'all? If you're in danger, stay your a** inside. I'm tired of wearing a m*therf**king mask."

Did people outrage over Chet Hanks' video?

Since the video is going viral, social media users have criticised Chet for his behaviour and message. Many expressed their outrage calling him insensitive.

"Wow that went downhill fast," one Instagram user commented. Another said, "Yikes bro."

"Does daddy approve of this message?" wrote another social media user, referring to Tom's own experience surviving COVID-19 last March.

What is Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's history with COVID-19?Tom and Rita, were among the first high-profile celebrities, to contract COVID-19 last March and also share their journey to recovery after being diagnosed. The Oscar-winning actor was then filming Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley movie. In an interview in April of 2021, Wilson had informed that she and Tom are yet to get the vaccine.

