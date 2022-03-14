Explained: How You Can House A Ukrainian Refugee Fleeing Russia's Invasion

Kate Nicholson
·4 min read
(Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)
(Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)

The government’s new Homes for Ukraine refugee programme launches today, and this is how it works.

The scheme will enable Brits to offer a spare room in their home to someone fleeing Russia’s invasion.

People can register their interest on a new government website from today.

Those offering homes will be vetted and Ukrainian applicants will undergo security checks.

Anyone who houses someone will have to do so for a minimum of six months and will receive a “thank you” payment of £350 per month.

Ukrainians welcomed under the programme will be eligible to work, access state benefits and public services for three years.

Charities, businesses and community groups will also be allowed to submit an application to house people.

Michael Gove, who is in charge of the scheme, has said he expects “tens of thousands” of refugees to be allowed in via this and other routes.

The levelling up secretary is expected to set out further details later today.

How else can Ukrainian’s seek refuge in the UK?

Some Ukrainian’s can also seek safety in the UK via a route other than the new Homes for Ukraine scheme.

To come to the UK, Ukrainians require a visa. This is in sharp contrast to EU nations, which are letting refugees in for up to three years without a visa.

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel have said security concerns mean they will not allow visa-free entry into the UK.

But under intense pressure, including from Tory MPs, the Home Office last week did relax the rules slightly.

Patel announced that Ukrainians would be able to bypass one of the more complex parts of the application process on their journey to the UK.

What is the new online application rule?

Ukrainian refugees with passports will be able to apply for a family visa entry online from March 15.

They still have to provide biometric details (facial scan and fingerprint) but only once they touch down in the UK.

Patel said: “This will mean that visa application centres across Europe can focus their efforts on helping Ukrainians without passports.”

They won’t have to show English language capabilities or proof of income.

But...

Applicants will still have to create an online account on the Home Office website and fill out a detailed form.

Refugees also have to wait an indefinite amount of time in another country until their application is approved.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “I have to say to the home secretary: why does it always take being hauled in the House of Commons to make basic changes to help vulnerable people who are fleeing from Ukraine?”

What about the new visa application centre?

While Ukrainians with passports will be able to use the online system from March 15, those without still have to go to an in-person centre – and there has been mass confusion over where the UK’s visa application centres even are.

Initially, Patel promised to MPs that a “bespoke” centre was going to be set up in Calais.

The following day, another minister suggested Lille, 70 miles away, might be the new site for a visa centre. However, the Home Office said this centre could only deal with a limited number of cases and would not accept walk-ins.

Now there’s another visa application centre in Arras, 30 miles from Lille. It is not on the free Eurostar route for refugees, but the Home Office is hoping to arrange transport for those without cars, particularly those who are vulnerable.

It is a referral-only centre and appointments can’t be booked online, according to the i.

Can Ukrainians with British relatives come to the UK?

Ukrainians with family in Britain must provide evidence they are related to someone in the UK through various certificates (such as death or birth certificates).

If that certification is not to hand, refugees have to explain why.

They also have to prove a relative lives in the UK.

When the Home Office first announced this scheme (a temporary visa concession veering away from the points based system) on February 27, it meant immediate family members of British nationals,

This included a spouse, civil partner, unmarried partner of couple who live together for at least two years, a parent with a child under 18, a child under 18, an adult relative who needs care due to medical condition.

On March 1, this was expanded to include parents, grandparents, adult children, siblings, and immediate family members.

Now it is available to aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and in-laws.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Yukon's Graham Nishikawa set to guide legendary Canadian Paralympic skier in his final race

    Legendary Canadian Paralympic cross country skier Brian McKeever, who won his 15th career gold medal on Wednesday, will ski his last career race at the Paralympics in Beijing this Friday night. And one of his long-time guides, Yukon's Graham Nishikawa, will be with him every step of the way. Nishikawa said he's been preparing for McKeever's final career race – the men's visually impaired middle distance 12.5-kilometre race – like he has for all the other races he's been in over the past 20 years

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;