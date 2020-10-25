Explained: Cassidy's unseen race-ending clash with Makino

On lap 18 of the 52-lap race, Makino and Cassidy were running in eighth and ninth places respectively, and were among the first cars to make their mandatory pitstops.

But when Makino brought in the #100 Kunimitsu Honda he shares with Naoki Yamamoto into his pit stall, there was significant left-rear damage, and while Yamamoto was ready to take over at the helm, the car was wheeled into the garage to be repaired.

Moments later, the TOM'S Toyota that Cassidy was handing over to Hirakawa was seen carrying damage to the nose, suggesting the two cars had come together on-track.

#37 Team TOM'S Toyota GR Supra: Ryo Hirakawa, Nick Cassidy

View photos #37 Team TOM'S Toyota GR Supra: Ryo Hirakawa, Nick Cassidy Masahide Kamio More

Masahide Kamio