Experts warned a variant like omicron was coming. America still wasn't ready.

David Oshinsky, the top medical historian at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, told me recently that the COVID-19 pandemic would not be remembered because of all the political fighting but in terms of the eruption of biotechnology developed to fight the virus.

If this prophecy is to be proven true, President Joe Biden and his team need to talk not about more lockdowns and closures but in terms of boosters, treatments and testing for the omicron variant.

Omicron so far appears to be far more easily transmissible than the delta variant, although milder, especially if you have prior immunity from a boosted vaccination or probably from a recent infection.

Opinions in your inbox: Get a digest of our takes on current events every day

Vice President Kamala Harris was wrong when she said that no one saw this coming. Global health experts led by Dr. Madhu Pai at McGill and Lawrence Gostin at Georgetown have been warning me for months that unless we got the whole world vaccinated, variants would emerge that eluded prior immunity.

The boosters still work. In fact, a new study from the United Kingdom predicts more than 80% protection against a severe case of omicron if you are fully boosted. Moderna just released data that its booster caused a large jump in neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant compared to two shots. And Ben tenOever, head of the Virology Institute at NYU, calls omicron itself a super booster on top of the booster.

We need another Warp Speed

Unfortunately, we still lack several other important tools. As painful as this may be for him, that is why President Biden must give credit for past successes and build an immediate public/private partnership along the lines of President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. This time, the objective is more rapid testing, monoclonal antibodies, masks, targeted boosters and the new Pfizer wonder drug Paxlovid.

We need rapid tests and high-quality medical masks in every house in America. We need millions of doses right away of GSK’s monoclonal antibody sotrovimab, the only one that works against omicron, rather than the paltry 50,000 doses that have been purchased.

Story continues

We also need the White House to support research and possibly production of more targeted boosters against the emerging variants, in case these should prove necessary.

Paxlovid is a lifesaver

Above all, we need Paxlovid, so those at risk can take an effective treatment as soon as they develop symptoms or as soon as they test positive, the way we do with Tamiflu for flu.

Paxlovid uses a protease inhibitor that prevents the virus from reassembling offspring viruses. A protease inhibitor was the game changer for another killer RNA virus, HIV.

The Food and Drug Administration needs to approve this drug now, and the White House needs to pre-purchase hundreds of millions of doses from Pfizer, the way we did with the vaccines. It has secured 10 million doses, but needs to buy much more.

Oshinsky can still be proven right. We can still escape the most widely transmissible dangerous respiratory virus since measles, if the president acts now.

Dr. Marc Siegel, a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors and a Fox News medical correspondent, is a professor of medicine and medical director of Doctor Radio at NYU Langone Health. His latest book is "COVID: the Politics of Fear and the Power of Science." Follow him on Twitter: @DrMarcSiegel

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Omicron: America wasn't ready despite warnings when new variant hit