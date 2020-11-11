Experts say nurses need to be included in Biden-Harris's COVID-19 task force: 'First line of prevention'

One day after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris unveiled their newly appointed COVID-19 task force, health care professionals called on the administration’s transition team to reconsider their picks and add a nurse to the advisory board, arguing that it’s the only way to achieve an interdisciplinary approach to mitigating the pandemic.

“Public health nurses have to be at that table because public health nurses are the largest segment of the public health workforce,” Lisa Campbell, chairperson of the Council of Public Health Nursing Organizations, tells Yahoo Life. “And as such, [they] deliver the bulk of the services to communities to ensure that they’re healthy.”

Campbell, a registered professional nurse, a former public health department director and a professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing, says that she immediately noticed that nurses were missing from the lineup initially presented by the Biden-Harris team. According to Twitter, a number of other health care professionals did as well and called for the inclusion of a nurse before the advisory was officially announced on Monday.

Hey! @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris Please think seriously--very seriously--about adding a nurse to the COVID-19 task force & work on health care reform. Have it be someone who understands frontline work. Administrators often don't have our backs. @BidenNurses — TheresaBrown (@TheresaBrown) November 9, 2020

Here, here! @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris please include a nurse on the task force. We have a lot to offer and expertise in many areas of healthcare. And it would send a message that #nurses are valued and respected. #NurseTwitter @ANANursingWorld @tweetAONL https://t.co/hQJL5GeaCc — James Kerridge, DNP (@jkerridgeDNP) November 8, 2020

Dear @JoeBiden Nd @KamalaHarris:



Please install a nurse on the Coronavirus Task Force.



We nurses have an intimate knowledge of this experience and should be called upon to help form solutions.



Thank you. — ❤Biden/Harris for AMERICA🇺🇸 #BLM (@asthehosptuRNs) November 8, 2020

While the task force currently includes 12 physicians and health experts that will bring a necessary science-based approach to handling the coronavirus, Campbell explains that a gap between the advisory and the communities that it will attempt to serve will still exist unless a public health nurse is present, as they are the “first line of prevention in communities.” New York-based public health nurse, Barbara Glickstein, further explains to Yahoo Life that nurses are critical in the defense against the coronavirus throughout the country.

“They’re the ones who are doing the community-based contact tracing, the community-based testing. They’re helping with the management of that across communities,” she says. “And when someone tests positive, they’re advising them on quarantining, they’re advising them on contact tracing and helping them reach out to those they may have been in contact with at their local market, in the school where their children are going or where they teach,” she explains. “So they’re very much a frontline, critical member of the health care team.”

Glickstein also points out that the public health nurses have worked in these communities prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows for a perspective that is otherwise missing. Most importantly, Campbell notes, they have an opportunity to represent and advocate for their communities, including those of Black and indigenous people that have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

“We have public health nurses all over the U.S. addressing structural racism, addressing those policies. They understand the disparities,” Campbell says.“They understand it and they are trusted and that’s why you got to have a nurse on this task force. That’s why nursing needs to be at the table because they are the No. 1 most trusted profession.”

Campbell explains that this trust is a result of caring for individuals and communities at their “most vulnerable.”

She says, “It’s in our code of ethics to care for those in front of us equally, regardless of their political persuasion or their socioeconomic class, or their race or ethnicity, gender orientation ... and you will come across very few nurses who will betray that trust.”