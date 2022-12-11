Experts reveal how the royal family could respond to Harry and Meghan documentary

Kate Ng
·4 min read

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary landed on Netflix this week and has predictably divided royal experts and fans.

The series, titled Harry and Meghan, which has been split into two “volumes”, promised to show the “other side” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story.

In a trailer released before the first volume arrived on Thursday (8 December), the duke promised to tell “the full truth” and suggested that there were stories “planted” against Meghan while they were still senior members of the royal family.

Although the first three episodes did not reveal any new allegations against Buckingham Palace, the couple have faced criticism over their desire to air the series despite being concerned about press intrusion in their lives. Through a spokesperson, the couple said their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 had nothing to do with “privacy”.

While the lack of explosive revelations this week will no doubt come as a relief to the royal family, experts have said that King Charles III should prioritise fixing the family’s relationship with the Sussexes if they wish to see an end to the couple’s “complaining”.

Jo Elvin, journalist, broadcaster and host of podcast Palace Confidential told The Independent: “I wouldn’t be surprised if the King has very quickly started clinging to a new mantra: ‘What would [Queen Elizabeth II] do?’

“On the matter of how to handle this incendiary ‘docu-series’, publicly he’ll want to avoid any comment or action that keeps this soap opera being discussed and getting more tawdry by the hour,” she said. “Privately however, he may need to overcome his reported desire to evade conflict and get everyone talking.

“However varied recollections may be in the family, I think finding a way to heal Harry and Meghan’s pain should be a priority, because it seems that otherwise they’ll never run out of the energy to complain and explain. A loving mention in his first Christmas address would be a dignified power move.”

Royal commentator RS Locke said that the docuseries will have more of an impact on the distance between the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It comes after Harry appeared to defy Prince William’s wish for their mother’s controversial Panorama interview to never be aired again by including a clip from it in the first episode of Harry and Meghan.

(Netflix)
(Netflix)

After a report last year found that the BBC covered up journalist Martin Bashir’s deceit in obtaining the interview, William said it was his “firm view” that the Panorama footage should never again see the light of day. But speaking about the interview in his series, Harry said his mother “spoke the truth of her experience”.

“Reports of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William began as early as 2018, and last year, in the Oprah [Winfrey] interview, Harry reiterated that when he characterised the relationship as ‘space’,” Locke told The Independent.

“They say life events like death and birth can bring families together. If the late Queen’s death and the birth of his niece, Lilibet – who there’s still no confirmation that William and Kate have ever met – couldn’t bridge the gap, I’m not sure anything can. But the docuseries has likely made the space between the two couples even wider.”

Locke said that the impact of the docuseries on the Sussexes’ relationship with the King and Queen Camilla is “less clear”.

“They have made efforts to reconnect with Harry, Meghan, and their grandchildren over the past year with private visits when the family has been in the UK,” she pointed out. Referring to the third episode in the series, which features historian Afua Hirsch saying that “racist imagery” is on show at the royal palaces, Locke said that any action taken by Charles to “punish” the Sussexes would be “out of step”.

“At the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in June, the King who is also head of the Commonwealth, said the ‘time has come’ to acknowledge our past and the painful, enduring impact of slavery,” she said.

“Isn’t that what the docuseries does by highlighting the history of the monarchy’s role in the slave trade? It may not be the way Charles would’ve chosen to broach the conversation, but to punish Harry and Meghan, or his mixed race grandchildren by removing their titles, would be out of step with his own words.”

However, Locke said she believes Harry and Meghan being welcome at the King’s coronation next spring will be dependent on the contents of the second volume of the programme, which will be released on 15 December.

It may also depend on the contents of Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare, which will be released on 10 January, as well as the public’s reaction to the rest of the series.

Latest Stories

  • Former Kentucky star John Wall had to tuck his pride to stay in the NBA

    “A lot of people in my position would have folded. But I know how many dreams I have left for myself.”

  • Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech

    Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways to catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.

  • Kate Winslet just rewore this iconic 7-year-old red carpet gown and we are so here for it

    Kate Winslet rewears a floor-length gown to the 2022 red carpet premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water. She first wore the dress in 2015.

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Tage Thompson isn't the only Sabres player on the rise

    This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t