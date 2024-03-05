Our experts pick their England teams to face Ireland – and you can too

England have been boosted by the return to fitness of Marcus Smith - Getty Images/David Rogers

After a break the Six Nations returns this weekend with England facing a tough test as they take on Ireland at Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick’s squad has been boosted by the return to fitness of Marcus Smith and Alex Mitchell. Whether they will be thrown in from the start remains a big question for the England head coach. Fin Smith is now a doubt, however, which could help the other Smith’s case.

Full-back poises another dilemma for Borthwick after George Furbank’s mixed return to the side at Murrayfield and with Freddie Steward available, if required.

Here, Telegraph Sport’s rugby writers select their sides and you can too.

England’s pack needs ballast and the ability to attack Ireland’s line-out, as both South Africa and New Zealand did successfully during the World Cup, so George Martin comes into the second row, with Ollie Chessum switching to the flank.

The word is that Fin Smith would have started against Scotland if Alex Mitchell had been fit, and the pair will bring their Northampton understanding to a backline that is desperate for some cohesion if the former recovers from an injury in time to be considered. Feyi-Waboso brought something different in his cameo at Murrayfield and can provide the X-factor that England had so far been missing.

How much do continuity and cohesion matter when England were so wretched last time out in Scotland? Certainly you could rip up the entire backline but I have limited myself to two changes, restoring the fit-again Alex Mitchell at scrum-half and starting Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who will send electrify Twickenham if he gets the ball in space (the ‘if’ in that sentence is doing a lot of heavy lifting).

Starting Marcus Smith after more than five weeks out seems foolhardy as does elevating 21-year-old Fin Smith for a game that could get nasty very quickly. In the pack, if Ireland do have one weakness it is in Dan Sheehan’s line-out throwing so in comes George Martin into the row with Ollie Chessum switching to blindside. This does leave England vulnerable at the breakdown so a lot rests on the workrate of Sam Underhill and Ben Earl.

Up front it is quite straightforward. There will be a temptation to start three ‘locks’ and get after Ireland’s line-out, but I would ask George Martin to empty himself with a ferocious 50 minutes and then introduce Ollie Chessum with Chandler Cunningham-South and the other bench men.

Joe Heyes must be breathing down the neck of Will Stuart, although I have retained the latter. The backline selection is brutally difficult and accentuates the stick-or-twist dilemma facing Steve Borthwick. If Alex Mitchell is ready, he starts. If not, Ben Spencer does. Either way, Danny Care reverts to the bench. George Ford stays in my side, with Marcus Smith among the replacements.

That is no sleight on Fin Smith, who has a huge future. The centres stay the same, while George Furbank keeps his place. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is handed a first start on what appears to be his favoured right wing. His energy at Murrayfield lifted the entire team.

Obviously, Marcus Smith’s lack of recent minutes are not ideal. But this is the combination England have wanted to use since they went to Portugal for their camp and, if we’re honest, against an Ireland side who are currently miles ahead of England in terms of quality and consistency, throwing Smith straight back into the mix doesn’t seem that rash given the low expectations.

His form pre-injury was excellent. Hard to resist Feyi-Waboso’s pace and power on the wing while Martin coming back into the side shifts Itoje to six. Cunningham-South deserves a start - it puts more emphasis on Earl as a fetcher - after a number of bright performances. More signs of development with ball in hand would be very welcome.

Pondering any selection is a pretty futile exercise if England haven’t addressed the handling horror show we saw against Scotland. Marcus Smith might be undercooked but against the big green machine what have England got to lose? His half-back pairing with the returning Alex Mitchell is one that can give England’s attack some much-needed TLC and basic direction.

George Furbank lacked the cut and thrust last time out so Freddie Steward is restored at full-back and you can count on Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to bring big-game energy – the guy deserves his first Test start. There is just one change in the pack, with George Martin starting.

Well, why not? Why not throw a little caution to the wind? Why not have a go, with little to lose in a game in which not even the one man with his dog believes you can win?

The most notable decision here is to drop the captain. Popular among the players Jamie George might be, but right now he is not even close to being among the world’s best hookers. Rolling the dice sees Theo Dan come into the pack alongside Chandler Cunningham-South at No 8; two of England’s most spritely replacements in recent weeks to add some vigour and vim to England. Maro Itoje slides to blindside to accommodate a start for George Martin at lock.

England need all their best players on the field at once. To that end, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, after an electrifying cameo at Murrayfield, starts with George Furbank retained. Alex Mitchell comes straight back in but it is the lesser-known Smith, Fin, at fly-half assuming he is fit to play. A classy, unknown quantity, Smith could ruffle a few Irish feathers, with his returning namesake, Marcus, to dazzle off the bench.