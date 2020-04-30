Experts Say Local News Closures Amid Pandemic Are Different From Ones Before: ‘Hardly Anyone Is Safe’

It’s no secret that local newspapers weren’t in a good place before the coronavirus, but since the pandemic hit America, shuttering businesses that once bought ads and leaving a trail of furloughs, layoffs and closures in its wake, they’re in a distinctly bad place.

For proof of that, look no further than the Poynter Institute’s list of newsroom closures, layoffs and furloughs, which is constantly updating. A note at the top of the list, in fact, alerts readers, “It’s getting hard to keep track of the bad news about the news right now. But we have to. Here’s our attempt to collect the layoffs, furloughs, and closures caused by the coronavirus’ critical blow to the economy and journalism in the United States. Please send tips. We’ll try to keep up.”

Seattle, Washington’s “The Stranger.” Portland, Oregon’s “Mercury.” Detroit, Michigan’s “MetroTimes.” Cincinnati, Ohio’s “CityBeat.” The list of affected local papers and weeklies stretches down the page, last updated Monday. From the small indies to the Gannett-owned papers, the carnage is extensive, all documented systematically by Poynter’s Kristen Hare.

In a phone call with TheWrap Thursday, Hare explained, “I just needed a place to put all the stories I was doing into one place. It felt like there was this trickle, you know? Layoffs, layoffs, layoffs. And closures. And furloughs. As a media reporter you see the bigger picture, but it’s hard if you’re not covering it to see that. It was important to give them a place.”

“The big difference” between coronavirus-era closures and pre-pandemic closures, Hare said, “is hardly anyone is safe.”

She pointed out that Condé Nast is on the list just like a local Indiana paper that operated for 100 years.

Still, there’s a little hope: She said before the coronavirus, she saw “lots of different solutions” being implemented community by community and she hopes that continues when normalcy returns: “My hope is that the ecosystems that have been built in places like New Jersey and Philly and Seattle — and even statewide news ecosystems — will help carry communities through this.”

Some, however, think a less local approach is needed. Sam Terilli, the chair of the University of Miami’s department of journalism and media management who also served as General Counsel of the Miami Herald Publishing Company, is all about Paycheck Protection Program loans. Where some publishers — like Axios, which gave back its PPP loan this week — see an ethical dilemma, Terilli sees a solution.

Terilli called the loan, which is only available to businesses with 500 or fewer employees, a “good thing” and said he is “not at all concerned about creating a risk that somehow is going to break down the wall of editorial separation between church and state, between newspapers and governments, local or otherwise. The fact is, local news going back to the founding of the republican has had relations with the government,” from advertising to postal rates.

Outlets worried about the ethics of accepting a loan, he advised, should rely on full disclosure and let readers decide whether their credibility is somehow compromised because “they have bills to pay.” He added that subscribers have yet to provide enough revenue for newspapers to survive and papers have been downsizing at the expense of employees for years.

That fact doesn’t escape the journalists and newspaper employees who have been dealing with the fat-trimming for years. One former sales employee at a local newspaper (whose parent company also recently announced furloughs and pay cuts, of course) told TheWrap they saw ad sales declining year over year during their time at the paper, even before the coronavirus took hold of the American economy. In a matter of months, the amount they brought in through sales was cut in half.

“I wasn’t an outside sales rep,” they added, “so it wasn’t like I was just bad at the job. That was $20,000 less in advertising walking through our doors by the advertisers’ choice.”

Coronavirus isn’t the cause of the problem, but has certainly compounded it, leaving individual companies to make the final calls that determine whether their employees have income and their readers have information at a time when both are needed most.

