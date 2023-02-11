Experts find that Canada tied its all-time tornado record in 2022

Dennis Mersereau
·3 min read
Experts find that Canada tied its all-time tornado record in 2022

Experts with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirmed this month that 117 tornadoes touched down across Canada in 2022, tying the all-time record number of tornadoes set just one year earlier.

The record stands in the book with an asterisk, though. It’s not quite that Canada had more tornadoes in 2022 and 2021 than ever before—scientists are just better than ever at finding evidence of tornadoes that would’ve gone unnoticed just a few years ago.

DON’T MISS: Success of Northern Tornadoes Project spins off new hail counterpart

Crews scoured imagery collected by satellites and drones, flew over suspected tornado paths in airplanes, and inspected damage firsthand in their effort to document every tornado that touched down in Canada in 2022.

(NTP) Tornado damage in Foam Lake, Saskatchewan, on June 29, 2022
(NTP) Tornado damage in Foam Lake, Saskatchewan, on June 29, 2022

Tornado damage in Foam Lake, Saskatchewan, on June 29, 2022 (Northern Tornadoes Project)

After nearly 500 surveys, the NTP determined that 117 tornadoes touched down in Canada last year, tying the all-time record set back in 2021.

While most of the tornadoes targeted Ontario and Quebec, last year’s storm activity marked a return to normal across the Prairies after an unusually quiet 2021 produced only a handful of twisters across the middle of the country.

Ontario led the pack with 51 tornadoes, followed by Quebec’s 26 twisters. Another 25 formed in Saskatchewan, with eight in Alberta and six in Manitoba. One additional tornado touched down in northwestern New Brunswick.

Some tornadoes were significant

Surveyors estimate a tornado’s maximum winds based on the damage it leaves behind. Certain degrees of damage to trees and structures can allow scientists to estimate the tornado’s wind speeds at that location.

Most of 2022’s tornadoes were on the weaker side and produced little or no damage. 29 of those tornadoes produced significant damage, however, receiving an EF-2 rating on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale. EF-2 tornadoes pack estimated winds of 180-220 km/h.

(NTP) Tornado damage Actinolite, Ontario July 24 2022
(NTP) Tornado damage Actinolite, Ontario July 24 2022

Drone imagery of damage in Actinolite, Ontario, from the EF-2 tornado that swept through on July 24, 2022. (Northern Tornadoes Project)

One of the year’s worst tornadoes touched down in southern Ontario on the evening of July 24, cutting a path 55 km long along Highway 7 between Belmont Lake and Actinolite, northeast of Peterborough.

MUST SEE: Canada is witnessing more thunderstorm impacts than ever before

The EF-2 tornado produced significant damage in Actinolite and injured multiple people along its path, “including a pickup truck lofted and thrown approx. 25 m” and “an occupied trailer flipped and a vehicle damaged by debris,” according to the NTP survey of the storm.

Tornadoes that don’t produce any damage receive an EF-0 rating by default. 41 tornadoes last year left behind no damage and received this default rating, according to the NTP’s data.

WATCH: Northern Tornadoes Project seeks every twister in Canada

Click here to view the video

The finding is an important step for Canadian tornado research

It may seem counterintuitive, but this finding is an encouraging step in the field of tornado research in Canada.

It’s highly likely that many more tornadoes touch down in remote parts of Canada than are officially recorded every year.

The vast size of the country—the second-largest in the world—makes it difficult to record the true number of tornadoes that touch down in any given year.

According to its release, experts with the NTP estimate that Canada’s true annual tornado count hovers around 150 twisters in an average year.

“It appears the number of ‘missing tornadoes’ in Canada is gradually dropping due to the continually improving efforts of NTP,” said David Sills, executive director of the NTP.

Thumbnail courtesy of Beth J in Leslieville, Alberta.

Latest Stories

  • Computers replaced card catalogs at Paso Robles library in 1980s. What was the reaction?

    The Paso Robles City Library made the switch to a computer search system in 1988.

  • A US fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' flying over northern Canada

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he had ordered the take down of an "unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace."

  • Dog Dusted With Large Flakes as Snow Blankets Western Nevada

    Large snowflakes fell on Spanish Springs, Nevada, on Saturday, February 11.The National Weather Service reported that a “narrow band of heavier snow” moved through western Nevada during a winter storm with some areas recording up to five inches of snowfall.Video posted by Felipe Escamilla shows snow falling on his dog, Barcelona, on Saturday. Credit: Felipe Escamilla via Storyful

  • Telescope video shows part of the sun breaking off and forming a vortex, making scientists scratch their heads

    NASA's solar observatory caught a strange polar vortex on the sun, and now plasma is erupting from its north pole.

  • Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline

    Expect ‘temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time’ in the upper-40s, said CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.

  • 'Largest battery storage project in Canada' to open in two years in Six Nations

    An electricity battery storage facility said to be the largest in Canada is set to open in two years on Indigenous land in southwestern Ontario, with Six Nations of the Grand River and Ottawa as investors. The province said Friday it has directed the Independent Electricity System Operator to enter into a 20-year deal with the Oneida Energy storage project as part of its push for more clean energy supply. "Today's announcement is one way in which we are doing our part to create a sustainable fut

  • Satellite Images Show Land Rupture in Gaziantep Following Turkey-Syria Earthquakes

    Satellite images show land surface ruptures in southeast Turkey caused by devastating earthquakes that struck the region on Monday, February 6.The images, created by French seismologist Nahel Belgherze using Maxar technology, were posted to Twitter with contrasting images captured in 2020 to highlight the damage in the Turkish city of Nurdagi in Gaziantep province.According to Belgherze, the earthquakes caused “several hundred meters of long surface ruptures” with horizontal displacements up to 4 meters in the city.Official imagery released by Maxar on February 7 showed significant damage to buildings and infrastructure in the region.On Monday morning, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Pazarcik district, about 20 miles (32 km) east of Kahramanmaras, and was followed that afternoon by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Elbistan district, about 45 miles (70 km) north of Kahramanmaras, according to Turkey’s national disaster management agency, AFAD.By Friday, the death toll between Turkey and Syria had surpassed 22,000, official reports said. Credit: Nahel Belgherze/Maxar via Storyful

  • Can hydrogen become the green fuel of the future?

    Advancements in hydrogen-related technology over the last year have brought a buzz to the alternative fuel, along with exciting new products.

  • Nova Scotia pulls ahead in Atlantic Canadian race to supply Germany with green energy

    PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S. — The Nova Scotia government has approved the first phase of a green hydrogen and ammonia operation led by EverWind Fuels in Cape Breton. The first phase includes the construction of a 300-megawatt hydrogen electrolysis plant and an ammonia production facility in the community of Port Hawkesbury, N.S. EverWind said in a news release that the $6-billion project will be the first industrial-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia operation in North America. The release says th

  • Study of forever chemicals in Cape Fear River fish produces some puzzling results

    Last summer, the state agency caught 250 fish from the Cape Fear River, targeting fish based on which are more likely to be eaten.

  • The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

    Renewable technologies are often touted as a solution to the world’s energy problem, but there are some downsides to consider

  • Equinor is getting closer to launching Canada's first deepwater oil project

    After discovering hundreds of millions of barrels of oil underground and securing a new licence to drill the site, Norwegian energy giant Equinor is one step closer to developing Canada’s first deepwater oil project off the East Coast. The flagship discovery, called Bay du Nord, was identified in 2013 and Equinor was given a “significant discovery licence” in 2017. But Equinor’s Bay du Nord project involves tying in nearby oil discoveries called Cappahayden and Cambriol, which were found in 2020

  • 6 most impressive solar farms around the world

    From Crescent Dunes in Nevada to Wiltshire's Westmill Solar Park, some solar farms are open to visitors who want to get up close to the groundbreaking technology. From Crescent Dunes in Nevada to Wiltshire's Westmill Solar Park, some farms are open to visitors who want to get up close to the groundbreaking technology.

  • A new climate solution involves shooting moon dust into space to create a 'solar shield' around Earth, but scientists say it's a risky last resort

    A moon-dust shield is the latest in a series of risky, last-resort geoengineering proposals to shield Earth from the sun and stop global warming.

  • Fact check: Human activity, not temperature cycles, responsible for recent global warming

    The Earth has long had cycles of heating and cooling, but humans have altered that, scientists say.

  • Baby Elephant Twins Make Super Bowl 'Predictions' Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Yaad and Tukada, three-month-old twin Asian elephants, played with Eagles and Chiefs footballs on Tuesday, February 7, at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York to “predict” the winner of the upcoming Super Bowl LVII.Video posted by the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, which they said was filmed on Tuesday, shows the “EleTwins” kicking around the footballs and tearing apart cardboard boxes covered in Chiefs and Eagles logos in Syracuse.The zoo joked that “in typical brother vs brother fashion” the twins picked different teams. They said that Yaad choose the Chiefs while Tukada picked the Eagles.The “miracle twins” were born in October 2022, the zoo said. They explained that “elephant twins comprise less than 1% of elephant births worldwide” making the birth a rare phenomenon. Credit: Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Storyful

  • Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land

    Drone footage in southern Turkey showed a fissure slicing across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week. The jagged scar of bare and cracked earth, opened up by Monday's quake, cut deep into embankments and ran along expanses of open land up to the horizon near the town of Tevekkeli, in Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras. The combined death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades that struck southern Turkey and Syria stood at more than 22,000 on Friday.

  • Slow-moving cold front could bring up to 8 inches of rain, tornado threat to Tallahassee

    By 10 a.m. Friday in Tallahassee, 3 to 4 inches of rain has fallen, and another 2 to 3 inches is possible in the forecast before storms move east.

  • Baby elephant attempts to intimidate buffalos

    The video shows a male baby elephant, hilariously believing he is strong and big enough to scare off three large buffalo bulls with his ‘intimidating’ behaviour. Being the largest land mammal on this planet, elephants rule and dominate the landscape in Africa. With their sheer size they do not really have to fear any predator and they can break and shape the landscape just how they like. Elephants also eat the most food and drink the most water of all animals in the African wild. When it comes to water, which they need to drink daily, elephants also love to throw their weight around. For some reason elephants do not like sharing water with other animals and on many occasions will not hesitate to chase other animal species away from the water. This is one of the trademarks of elephants and are learned from a young age. The video shows a male baby elephant that has clearly paid attention to the adults during his first years and decided it was time to put his skills to the test. We were watching a herd of elephants when this male baby elephant caught my eye. The baby elephant for some reason moved away from the herd. I noticed three large buffalo bulls lying in a mud wallow just below the watering hole where the elephants were. The baby elephant was walking towards the buffalo bulls with a cheeky filled attitude. It was hilarious to watch how the baby elephant believed he could chase the buffalo bulls off with his cute little trumpeting noise and his ‘not so scary’ mock charges. The funniest part of it all for me was while the baby elephant was doing his best to get some reaction from of the buffalo bulls, he got absolutely none. Two of the buffaloes didn’t even look at the baby elephant once, while one of the buffalo eventually just glanced at the baby elephant, probably thinking “what the hell are you trying to do boy?” The very self-confident baby elephant soon realised that his intimidating tactics are not working, and it was as if he suddenly lost all that self confidence and ran away. Just so funny to watch.

  • 100 cheetahs sent to India from South Africa in attempt to repopulate the species

    In efforts to reestablish a population, South Africa will ship about 100 of the carnivorous cats to India over the next decade with the first batch of felines set to arrive this month. The animals will end up in central India’s Kuno National Park, with protected areas home to rare and endangered animals. The cats are among the initial ones introduced in India under Project Cheetah, the first intercontinental translocation initiative of its kind.