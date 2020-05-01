Experts call for Japan to keep current framework of virus containment Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's coronavirus experts said it was desirable for the nation to keep its current framework of coronavirus containment policies until the number of new infections fell to a certain level, according to Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

The experts also said that some regions needed to keep strict restrictions in place while others could start to ease them, Nishimura quoted them as telling a government panel meeting on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference following the meeting, Nishimura also said the government would hold an advisory committee meeting to decide on the government's policy before the current state of emergency ends on May 6.





(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)