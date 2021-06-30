Experts Say These Are The Easiest & Best Indoor Plants To Own

Whether you're a nascent collector or a Highly Advanced Plant Lady, the sheer variety of houseplants out there can be overwhelming. It's easy to fall back on tried-and-true favorites like succulents and fiddle leaf figs — while we take comfort in the knowledge that they'll never let us down, sometimes the indoor plant wall is just calling out for some variety, and we’re in search of a new green friend to help us create some indoor variety.



That's why we asked bonafide plant experts for their recommendations on the easiest, prettiest, all-around best indoor houseplants that you may not have heard of. Read on to find out what to invest in if your home doesn't get a lot of natural light, if you live in an unpredictable climate, or if you're just not that good at regular waterings. Keep scrolling to find your summer flora-and-fauna agenda ahead.



Zenzi Plant

Joyce Mast, the official “Plant Mom” at Bloomscape, a plant home-delivery company, says the Zenzi Plant is “nearly indestructible.” She explains, “It adapts to all levels of light except for direct sun and requires very little water or additional care.”



Monstera

“When trying to fill and decorate a big corner with much-needed greenery, I recommend the Monstera, a majestically fluffy plant,” Letier tells us. "This lovely lady requires little care — in fact, the most maintenance needed is a swift dusting every once in a while and a small drink once a week.”



Peace Lily

Pol Bishop, a London gardener and plants expert with Fantastic Gardeners, suggests this air-purifying plant because it's low-maintenance and can adapt to a range of conditions. "It’s a perfect choice for growing indoors and in offices because it can thrive under fluorescent lights, too," he says. "In fact, the Peace Lily can add that much-needed greenery to your bathroom as well. Make sure you keep it away from direct sunlight and water it just once a week."



Dracaena Limelight

If you're struggling with a space that doesn't get a lot of natural light, Mast recommends the Dracaena Limelight. "This bright, lush plant is incredibly easy to care for and thrives in low light conditions," she shares.



Red Prayer Plant

If you're looking for something with a dash of color, Mast suggests the aptly named Red Prayer Plant, which she says is "fast-growing, hardy, and easy." She recommends owners, "Place it in low to bright indirect light, water when the top half of the soil is dry, and watch it thrive!"



Rosemary

Donna Letier, CEO and Co-Founder of Gardenuity, which delivers fully-equipped home gardening kits, makes the case for an indoor herb garden. "They are easy to care for and add depth to our senses — the scents they bring forth are amazing!" she says. "Rosemary in the powder room is an unexpectedly perfect touch and fresh peppermint in your entryway will give you a surprisingly fun waft of happiness every time you walk in the door."



Kalanchoe

If you live in an unpredictable climate, consider a kalanchoe. "A beauty on the outside and tougher on the inside, this variety thrives in dry environments and easily adapts to temperature changes," Letier explains.



Vriesea

"[These] firey-colored blooms add a distinct and memorable architectural style to any setting. Maintenance wise, they only require watering once a week," Letier says. Now that's our kind of plant!



Cast Iron Plant

Officially known as the Aspidistra elatior, Bishop says this plant is perfect for areas with low light levels. "In fact, this easy-to-grow plant can withstand occasional watering. Remember to fertilize this slow grower once a month during warm seasons. This plant is definitely among the hard-to-kill varieties and its gorgeous foliage will make it stand out in any space," he says.



Areca Palm

This pretty palm is great for that awkward plot of space that you don't quite know what to do with. Plus, according to Bishop, it's super easy to care for. "All you have to do is water it regularly — but try not to overwater your plant to prevent root rotting. Place in a sunny spot in your home that doesn’t receive direct sunlight. This plant has many benefits — [it’s] one of the best air-purifying plants and it is also pet-safe," he notes.



Ivy

Also known as Hedera helix, Letier calls this plant an "obvious and dependable choice." Exotic it is not, but a classic hanging ivy plant is a chic and easy way to bring some green into your home without sacrificing valuable real estate on tables and shelves. Plus, there's nothing better than an open window and hanging plant leaves that flutter gently in the breeze.



Pilea Cadierei

Also known as an aluminum plant or watermelon pilea, this pretty perennial has leaves that are said to look like watermelon skin, or like they're splashed with silver paint, depending on the eye of the beholder. It's also, Letier says, an obvious choice for an indoor garden, as it's easy to care for assuming you can provide it with some humidity.



