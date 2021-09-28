Experts Say Another COVID Surge Possible: DPCC Bans Firecrackers in Delhi

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Tuesday, 28 September, ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital. According to PTI, the ban will be in place till 1 January, 2022.

""There will be a complete ban on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to 1.1.2022 in the territory of NCT of Delhi. (sic)”" - DPCC order, as per PTI

Further the DPCC has instructed and deputy commissioners of police to implement the directions, as well as submit daily action-taken reports to it.district magistrates

WHY?

The DPCC order reportedly states that several experts have indicated that another COVID-19 surge is possible, and that large-scale celebrations involving bursting of firecrackers will result in both an agglomeration of people as well as a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues.

Announcing the ban, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on 15 September dubbed it “essential to save lives”.

Also Read: ‘Lives at Peril’: SC Rejects Plea Challenging Ban on Firecrackers

MEANWHILE

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, considering a ban on firecrackers, said that it cannot infringe the right to life of other citizens "under the guise of employment of few".

"Our prime focus is the right to life of innocent citizens. If we find green crackers are there and accepted by the committee of experts we will pass suitable orders," the bench said, adding that in our country, the main difficulty is implementation.

The top court was hearing a plea by the manufacturers' association of firecrackers.

BACKGROUND

In 2020 the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from the midnight of 9 November to midnight of 30 November.

The NGT had also reportedly said: "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases".

Also Read: Delhi Smog Towers: Solution to Pollution or Waste of Public Money?

. Read more on India by The Quint.Experts Say Another COVID Surge Possible: DPCC Bans Firecrackers in DelhiEngland Pitch Invader Jarvo Charged With Trespass, to Appear in Court on 12 Oct . Read more on India by The Quint.