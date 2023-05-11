Experts: 5 Factors To Consider Before Switching To an Electric Car

praetorianphoto / Getty Images

In the past year, a new crop of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) hit the market and many of the most popular models regained eligibility for lucrative federal tax credits.

As going gas-free became more feasible for the average driver, the share of EVs more than tripled from less than 2% at the end of 2020 to more than 6% at the end of 2022. In the most EV-friendly states, the percentage is much higher. According to the California Energy Commission, more than one in five cars sold in the state are now zero-emission vehicles.

"Electric cars are becoming more and more common," said Matt Smith, deputy editor for CarGurus. "But if you've been wondering whether an electric car is for you, there are some costs to consider."

Cost, of course, is a big piece of the puzzle. But you'll also have to weigh factors like your location and lifestyle, which can play as big a role as dollars and cents in determining if an EV is a wise choice. If you're considering going electric, keep the following things in mind when you make your final decision.

Are There Enough Charging Stations Where You Live?

According to Visual Capitalist, nearly 30% of America's roughly 53,000 charging stations are in California, with another 20% scattered between New York, Florida, Texas and Massachusetts. With five states accounting for half the country's stations, huge gaps exist in more sparsely populated and less EV-friendly states.

"While charging station infrastructure is rapidly improving, electric vehicle owners still have to plan ahead to have both access and time to fully recharge their cars," said Smith. "This can make it difficult to own an EV in an area that doesn't have an extensive network of public charging stations."

Some of the most affordable models -- like the Mazda MX-30 EV and Mini Cooper SE -- have ranges of only roughly 100 miles, making proximity to juice an absolute must.

In-Home Charging Installation Can Get Tricky and Expensive

Although all mass-produced EVs come with a charging cable compatible with standard 120-volt outlets, you might consider upgrading to a level 2 charger whether you live in a charging station desert or not. Don't treat it as an afterthought.

"We recommend that shoppers evaluate the electrical setup at home where they plan to park the vehicle," said Mark Holthoff, senior editor at Carvana. "It's important to ensure it's capable of supporting an at-home charger, which typically requires a 240-volt dedicated circuit. This may involve an additional installation expense. However, charging at home is not only more convenient, but also tends to be less costly than using commercial charging stations such as ChargePoint."

Will You Have a Go-To Service Shop Close By?

According to MarketPlace, many mechanics have neither the training nor the technology to work on electric vehicles, which limits many owners to the brand's dealership for repairs. The problem is that many dealerships are backlogged with EV warranty and recall orders, so getting service in a pinch isn't always so easy.

"Not all automotive technicians are trained in working on electric cars or do not even want to repair electric vehicles," said AutoKnowIt.com founder Devin Purcell, an automotive professor with over 20 years of vehicle repair experience. "There is nothing worse than buying that shiny new electric car and coming to the realization that you will need to drive an hour each way for service."

You'll Have To Budget for More Expensive Repairs

According to the National Automobile Dealers Association, basic maintenance costs a little less for EVs, at least in the early years of ownership, because of the absence of oil changes and similar traditional services. However, contrary to popular belief, EV owners pay more over time because while electric cars are in the shop less frequently, they're more expensive to repair.

This goes back to Purcell's point about the scarcity of trained EV mechanics. If your area has a shortage, those who are up to the task will have little incentive to keep prices low in the face of limited competition.

Used EV Market Is Growing -- Consider Previously Owned

According to Cox Automotive, the sales of used electric vehicles grew by 32% in the first quarter of this year. There are more previously owned options than ever -- and the pros and cons of choosing one over a new EV could be the most consequential consideration of all.

"Car buyers are often surprised to find out that maintenance and repair costs are much lower for used electric cars than for a traditional gas-powered car," said Holthoff. "This means consumers save both at the repair shop and gas station."

Also, EVs tend to depreciate much faster than ICE vehicles, which means the first owner loses the most value. "That means buying anything used, even an electric vehicle, can save you quite a bit of money in the long run," said Holthoff.

