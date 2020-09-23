Expert Week 3 NFL Survivor Pool Advice, Tips, Picks

After a wild first week, all of the most popular NFL survivor pool picks survived last week. In the first two weeks of the 2020 season, the public spread its survivor picks across a wide variety of choices, as there was no huge favorite in either week. That changes in Week 3 as the Colts, hosting the woeful Jets, become the first double-digit point-spread favorite of the season.

In this post, we will analyze the five most popular survivor pool picks of NFL Week 3 using the "Holy Trinity" of survivor pick strategy data: win odds, pick popularity, future value. Over the past three years, our subscribers have reported nearly $2.5 million in survivor pool winnings thanks to this data-driven approach.

Week 3 NFL Survivor Pool Advice: Tips, strategy for picks

The pick analysis below should cover at least some of the picks that you are most likely considering making in your survivor or knockout pool this week.

Just to be clear, though, we are not saying that the first team listed, Indianapolis, is the best Week 3 survivor pick for your specific pool(s). We're just telling you that the Colts are the most popular Week 3 pick in survivor pools nationwide, and we break down the major pros and cons of potentially picking them.

Note: Data referenced below was current as of Wednesday afternoon and could change between posting time and kickoff time. Our product updates multiple times per day with the latest information.

Indianapolis Colts (vs. NY Jets)

Survivor Pick Popularity: 45% (Top-picked team)

Point Spread: -11

It took three weeks this year, but the public finally has its "Obvious Survivor Pick." It's also another week when the Jets are the most popular team to pick against. Last week, San Francisco was the most popular choice while playing the Jets, and nothing Gang Green did has discouraged survivor players from returning to the anti-Jets well.

The Colts are the first double-digit favorite of 2020. As a result, the public is fully on board, with about 45 percent of survivor pool entries nationwide taking Indianapolis. There is a clear safety difference in going from the Colts to any other team this week, as the next largest spread is currently the Browns at only -7. That spread difference equates to a little less than a 10-percent win odds drop-off between the Colts and the next safest option.

Most of the Colts' future value is now tied up in Week 6, when they host the Bengals and will be one of the bigger favorites in a week where there is no clear-cut top option as of right now.

A 45-percent pick popularity is typically a great opportunity to avoid the "obvious" pick and root for an upset that knocks out nearly half of your survivor pool. Because of their relative safety, though, the Colts still have solid expected value this week despite their sky-high popularity. Whether they are the best pick (or one of the best picks) this week will depend on where the popularity numbers shake out and if any betting line movement reduces the safety premium by the time kickoff rolls around.

It's worth noting that the public is probably high on the Colts from a recency bias perspective after Indy trounced the Vikings last week, so it will be interesting to see if this line is bet down very late in the week. Our predictive ratings see it as a closer to a 9.5-point edge for the Colts.

Arizona Cardinals (vs. Detroit)

Survivor Pick Popularity: 10%

Point Spread: -6

Arizona is currently the top choice among those avoiding the Colts this week, but at 10-percent popularity, the Cardinals are actually a little more popular this week than last week against Washington when Arizona was a slightly bigger favorite.

