An expert shares gritty details on termites invading homes in Canada

Some pests are easy to spot in our homes, but these little insects are rarely spotted. They are often busy at work behind closed walls.

According to experts at Orkin Canada, they can’t keep up with calls for remediation of termite infestations in southern Ontario. This trend is spilling outside the downtown core, and termites have set their sights on the suburbs.

“Every municipality from Oshawa right through, Ajax, Pickering, Scarborough, throughout the GTA going west out to Oakville, Mississauga, Woodbridge - all have their own little pockets of termite area,” says Stephen Moncton, a service manager with Orkin Canada’s termite division.

To find out more about how to spot these pests and get rid of them, watch the video above.

Header image courtesy: Stephen Moncton/Orkin Canada.