Expert Review Analyst Breaks Down the Facts for National Floors Direct

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two expert reviewers have examined National Floors Direct and broken down the facts that caused them to put the family-owned flooring company at the top of their lists of best companies.



Forbes Advisor and Bob Vila both named nationwide availability and the next-day installations throughout the Northeast as reasons they believe the company is worthy of honor.

"The full-service flooring company provides free in-home estimates and next-day installation service of an extensive selection of name brands," says Forbes.

Bob Vila Provides Facts Behind His Ranking

Bob Vila also cites competitive pricing as why he named the company the "Best Bang for the Buck."

" National Floors Direct delivers effective and affordable high-quality carpet installation," Vila says. He breaks his reasoning down further by listing these facts:

The company offers a $150 discount for online booking.

The company's rates include a guaranteed 15 percent lower cost than competitors based on a verifiable written estimate.

The company doesn't charge extra to move furniture or to provide premium padding.



Vila tells customers that carpeting typically lasts for ten years or more, so choosing a quality product from a reputable company is essential.

Forbes Provides Facts Behind Its Ranking

In addition to nationwide availability and next-day installations, Forbes lists the company's extensive selection as another reason it chose National Floors Direct as one of the Best Flooring Companies in June 2022. The company carries carpet, luxury vinyl, hardwood, tile, laminate, and commercial flooring and has the same large selection customers would find in the showroom of a Big Box store.

Forbes also cites consistently good customer ratings and the company's A grade with the Better Business Bureau. The magazine also likes its estimates and financing options.

"Estimates include furniture moving, premium padding, and standard stair work for free while they back them up with a low-price guarantee. The 75-year-old company also provides financing options and eco and pet-friendly offerings, but they don't perform custom flooring work," the Forbes Advisor says.

Other Company Facts

The founding family of National Floors Direct has been in the furniture business for 75 years. In 2005, the founders came up with a new way for customers to shop for new flooring. Rather than the customer having to measure their floors and come to the store, the company comes directly to them. The company brings its selection of name-brand flooring and its expertise to the customer's home.

The Carpet and Rug Institute of America has certified all the company's carpets for indoor use. Products are also Healthy Home Certified. Brands include Armstrong, Bliss, Bela Cera, Bruce Hardwood Floors, Coretec, Hartco, Homerwood, Indusparquet, Mohawk, Karastan, Kahrs, Shaw, Scotchgard, Silver Release, U.S. Floors, and Wear-Dated.

