An Expert Confirms Whether Clayton Actually Gaslighted Susie On ‘The Bachelor’

Bachelor fans were stunned when Clayton Echard, 28, broke up with finalist Susie Evans, 28, during a hard-to-watch scene. As the duo was preparing for their overnight date, Susie asked Clayton if he'd been physical with either of the other two remaining women (Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia).

Susie explained that knowing Clayton had been intimate with them was a dealbreaker for her. “I don’t think I can get past those things," she said.

Clayton was furious. “I don’t even know who I’m looking at anymore," he responded. "You just dropped a bombshell on me, and I don’t agree with it at all how you went about it. I think it’s BS," he continued, per Us Weekly.

"I’m sorry that I even raised my voice. It’s because I cared so much, I really did love you… Anything you say to me at this point doesn’t matter to me anymore, so I’m going to walk you out.” After that, Clayton walked Susie to a black van and sent her home.

When the episode aired, plenty of fans on Twitter took Susie's side in the argument: "Susie girl. It’s never asking too much. Your standards are never too high. The one for you will rise to meet your standards," one viewer wrote.

And others were concerned by Clayton's behavior. "Scary that that’s how Clayton talks to the women he 'loves.' You dodged a bullet Susie. 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩," someone Tweeted. Another user added, "The grossest part of this is Clayton’s anger toward Susie and his shift of blame to her — what a jerk."

Some thought the blowout fight looked like gaslighting. "You know it’s gaslighting when the kind innocent Susie who did nothing wrong is now repeatedly apologizing to him. Absolutely disgusting to watch," another Tweet read.

During Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season, contestant Greg Grippo was also accused of gaslighting. Many of Katie's contestants spoke out on social media about the incident, but at the end of it all, an expert determined that no gaslighting actually happened.

So, what's different this time around? Did Clayton really gaslight Susie? Here's what to know:

Yes, Clayton did gaslight Susie.

"Yes, it is happening," confirms certified sex therapist Dr. Rossana Sida. Clayton was deflecting, a type of gaslighting, she explains.

But first, here's the fight, ICYMI:

In general, gaslighting happens when one person (in this case, Clayton) makes another person (Susie) doubt their perspective, Sida says. They do this by going off-topic in an argument in a way that makes them look good.



"That's exactly what he was doing," she tells Women's Health. She says Susie was clear about her boundary, but Clayton made the situation her fault by blaming her for not telling him sooner. He also denied what she said about their relationship, which is where the deflection comes in.

The key moment, Sida says, came at the end of the argument. Instead of being curious and asking Susie to explain herself, Clayton made accusations. But Clayton probably wasn't gaslighting Susie intentionally. And it's worth noting he has since denied all gaslighting accusations, per Us Weekly.

"When people gaslight, they don't typically know they're gaslighting," Sida explains. "All they know is that they feel attacked, and that can't be right. That's not a position that they feel comfortable in."

Gaslighting is common, and it can happen in any type of relationship.

Gaslighting isn't unique to romances, Sida says. It can happen in friendships, between coworkers, or in families. "It's a really common trait of people who are narcissistic," she tells WH, or in people who have narcissistic traits.

"Essentially what that is is an inability to be at fault," she adds. "If you're telling me I'm wrong, it's because you're too sensitive, or you've made it a bigger deal, or that didn't happen."

What's the difference between arguing and gaslighting?

"In an argument, hopefully someone is not telling you how to feel," says Sida. But even if they are, eventually they should accept your position. Someone who's gaslighting you can't accept it—they'll just respond by blaming you because they're "only worried about themselves."

So, in this week's episode, Clayton is showing signs of gaslighting by blaming Susie for ending their relationship and refusing to talk things out.

But Susie could also have handled the situation differently.

"Of course, she was caught up in it," Sida says. But, Susie could have stood firm during the fight. "If he stayed on topic, they would be able to talk about her concern," she adds.

A great option in a similar situation would be to write down the original topic, Sida suggests. That way, in the heat of the moment, you can remember what you're supposed to be arguing about and steer the conversation in the right direction.

Either way, it's clear that Susie and Clayton's connection still needs a *lot* of work.

