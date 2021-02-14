WHO expert ‘cannot rule out’ Covid-19 escaped from Wuhan lab

Professor John Watson (BBC)

A WHO scientist said today they haven’t ruled out the coronavirus pandemic started when the virus escaped from a Wuhan research institute or laboratory.

Professor John Watson was part of the World Health Organisation’s mission who have just returned from China to investigate the origins of Covid-19.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration has “deep concerns” about the team’s early findings which critics labelled a “whitewash”.

Mr Watson, a former UK deputy chief medical officer, said his colleagues have four different scenarios about how the pandemic might have originally started.

He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr: “All those four hypothesis remain on the table.”

Asked if the possibility of the virus escaping from one of the two big Chinese research labs in Wuhan had been discounted, Prof Watson said: “It is not ruled out, that is correct.”

Mr Watson admitted WHO would like to have more access to raw data from the Chinese on its first cases of Covid-19.

He added: “It would be easier if we had that but this is just a start of a process.

“We were there a relatively short time. Quite a bit of that was spent really beginning to understand the way in which our colleagues work.”

Mr Watson said they were able to travel to the Wuhun laboratories and interview its scientists.

He said: “We were shown around the lab and given the opportunity to speak to the scientists.

“There was no bar [on us] or holding back of questions. For example, we were very open about the issue that there was the suggestion of a leak.”

When asked by Marr if he was “absolutely sure” the virus began in China, he replied: “No. China is a very possible source for the outbreak but by no means necessarily the place where the leak from animals to humans takes place.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was important that WHO was able to visit China but said: “We do share concerns that they get full co-operation and they get the answers they need.”

He told Marr: “We’ll be pushing for it to have full access, get all the data it needs to be able to answer the questions that I think most people want to hear answered around the outbreak, the causes.

“And that’s important, not for geopolitical point-scoring or anything like that, but so we can learn the lessons and prevent it ever happening again.”

