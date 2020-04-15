Expert Advice Are Accompanying New Products from Hoang Vina Company

A company from Vietnam, Hoang Vina Company Limited, is currently offering an increased range of products. Furthermore, the company has also enhanced its customer service to offer advice and clear queries regarding products and purchases.

BINH DUONG, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Known for its wide range of products and convenient pricing, Hoang Vina Company Limited offers additional rebates and expert advice. Additionally, their range of products has also increased with numerous new models from different manufacturers.

Hoang Vina inverter distributor has recently acquired quite a few manufacturers in their list of providers. As a result, currently, this distributing company is boasting of a massive range of products claiming to provide the correct choice for every household or professional space, whatever is necessary. Additionally, they have introduced a team of experts in their customer care service, which is of immense help to customers who were not sure of what to purchase. Visit bit.ly/bien-tan-hoang-vina for more information.

Many customers who were not sure which product does justice to their requirements have been immensely satisfied by this offering. This was backed by an excited customer who could not contain his joy," I was hoping to find the right inverter to support my home office, and was not quite sure which would be the correct choice. It was beautiful to discuss this with one of the experts. Now my home office has been completely set up", he concluded beamingly.

Options like Schneider inverter or analog transformers can be especially challenging to choose to owe to their complex specifications and applicability. According to spokespersons from this company, these specification details often left customers unsatisfied, which was not acceptable to the idea behind this company. As their owner of Hoang Vina Company Limited puts forth," unless customers are satisfied, there is no way they are going to return for our service. This simple fact has always led us to look for better offerings, and our experts are the result of that. We don't want our customers to return for replacement; we want them outright satisfied."

The words seem to be entirely in tune with this company's products and allied services. Furthermore, they have also reduced prices with high rates of discount. Now products like Danfoss inverter and its likes are being offered at economical prices while ensuring they are the right fit for its buyer. Click here

About The Company:

A Vietnamese company which has made its name selling products like inverters, transformers, HMIs, etc., Hoang Vina Company Limited has two main branches from which it functions. Located in Binh Duong and Hanoi, this company has established itself as one of the leading sellers owing to their attractive offers and wide array of products. Known for customer-friendly discounts and products from numerous manufacturers, this company has recorded significant growth in the last few years.

Contact Details:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bientanhvn

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYsyoujdMPkYJKOjKt7TtBw/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bientanhvn/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bientanhvn

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/bientanhvn/

Contact Info:

Name: Ivan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Bien tan Hoang Vina

Address: Lot 165, DC 22, Binh Giao, Thuan Giao, Thuan An, Binh Duong

Phone: +84 912434956

Website: https://bientan.hoangvina.com/

SOURCE: Bien tan Hoang Vina





