Experimental farming flourishes at research station on Newfoundland's west coast

Sabrina Ellsworth stands in the middle of a one-acre test field, surrounding by flourishing crops of canola, fava bean and wheat, admiring her hard work.

She is the manager of agriculture research with the Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture and she has been weeding and tending to these plants all summer.

"All around us you will see 120 plots of different crops. There's fava bean, canola, silage corn, oats and peas, wheat. There's quite a bit going on here," she says.

The test field is down a bumpy dirty road at the Pynn's Brook research station, about 30 minutes from Corner Brook on Newfoundland and Labrador's west coast. Ellsworth and graduate students from Memorial's Grenfell Campus are testing nitrogen stabilizer products in the soil of these crops.

They are testing nitrogen levels in fertilizer, attempting to keep nitrogen in the soil longer. The $1.3-million collaborative project is all to see what grows well in Newfoundland while also protecting the environment from greenhouse gases.

"Nitrogen fertilizer is one of the most expensive products for farmers in Newfoundland and globally. Nitrogen management is very tricky in when a lot of the nitrogen added can be lost to the atmosphere," she says. "Up to 50 per cent can be lost initially depending on climatic conditions. Our goal with nitrogen management is to get it in the soil and keep it there as long as possible."

Ellsworth says the longer nitrogen stays in the soil, the better. When it's released into the atmosphere, it is a very potent greenhouse gas.

"It's 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide. It's contributing to global warming. We want to make sure we are farming in the most sustainable way possible," she said.

This type of research and data collection has not been attempted in this province before. Ellsworth says it will help local farmers to know what types of crops grow well here, while protecting the environment and saving money.

"Nitrogen costs a lot and if its being lost, than they are wasting their money. How can we keep that nitrogen in the soil, protect the environment and help the farmers save money altogether?" she said.

