Experimental England side must have right mindset against Australia, says Southgate

Gareth Southgate wants England’s players to be mentally “spot on” and grab their opportunity to impress as he experiments against old sporting rivals Australia.

The Three Lions can seal their place at next summer’s European Championships when they host holders Italy at Wembley in Tuesday’s Group C encounter.

Italy beat England in the Euro 2020 final two years ago.

But ahead of the qualifier, Southgate’s side will face Australia in London.

“Our mindset has got to be spot on,” he said ahead of kick-off.

“Equally, we’ve still got a bit of work to do to qualify for the European Championships but we’re potentially six games away from that. We have good players and we need to give people opportunities to show what they can do.”