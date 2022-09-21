Experimental New Docuseries Shows the Humanity Behind Hard-Hitting Political Journalism

Herschel Walker, US Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks to members of the media following a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Heisman Trophy-winner Walker is vying to face incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in his first political run.

ABC News' experimental new documentary series combines the most lovable elements of reality television with real-life political journalism, highlighting the division in America right now with on-the-ground reporting.

Power Trip — Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase Them is ABC News Studios' first weekly docuseries made for streaming, and it's sure to bring a unique perspective on the midterms. The show will examine the state of U.S. politics, highlight the enormous effort that goes into covering elections, and propel the careers of promising young journalists as they hit the campaign trail under the mentorship of ABC News veteran George Stephanopoulos and hold candidates accountable.

Along the way, viewers will see behind-the-scenes footage of the toll an election cycle takes on reporters — and get an understanding of why they choose to do the work anyway.

"The 2022 midterms will offer a lot of surprises and set the stage for the 2024 presidential race. This series showcases the next generation of our political reporting talent as they cover a historic election cycle," Stephanopoulos said in a release.

He continued: "I'm proud to help tell this story and guide the ABC News team as we give an intimate look at how today's cultural and partisan fractures are playing in races across the country."

ABC News' team of 20-something reporters embedded on the ground includes Abigail Cruz, Libby Cathey, Hannah Demissie, Lalee Ibssa, Miles Cohen, Paulina Tam and Will McDuffie. Each "embed" will tour a different region of the U.S. in search of the most important campaign trail stories.

Power Trip begins streaming Sunday, Sept. 25, on Hulu.