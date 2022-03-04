Experimental Cuts Dominate Courrèges' FW22 Collection

Nathan Lau
·1 min read

Courrèges' Fall/Winter 2022 collection takes inspiration from founder André Courrèges' background and a 1973 brand video set in a car junkyard.

"I have an obsession with simple patterns, they start from geometric shapes," Nicolas Di Felice, the brand's creative director, commented on his work. Mini lengths pay homage to the brand's "Space Age" designs, while strapless shift dresses were crafted from two circles. Elsewhere, fake leather squares were spray-painted on body-con jerseys. Select models wore vinyl puffers with large triangular sleeves, which were paired with thigh-high boots. Shiny dresses of a similar material featured Di Felice's take on John Coplan's paintings such as diamond-shaped cut-outs on the sides. Experimental cuts were a recurring theme throughout the range, as seen on Milano knit turtlenecks and vinyl pants.

Take a closer look at Courrèges' FW22 range above.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

