Experienced member of Whistler Search and Rescue suspected missing in backcountry

·2 min read
Pemberton RCMP released this picture of 51-year-old Toby Salin on Friday after Salin was reported missing. (Pemberton RCMP - image credit)
Pemberton RCMP released this picture of 51-year-old Toby Salin on Friday after Salin was reported missing. (Pemberton RCMP - image credit)

An experienced member of Whistler's volunteer search and rescue team has been missing for three days, prompting a wide-ranging effort to find him in the backcountry around Pemberton, police said.

Pemberton RCMP put out a missing persons bulletin Friday morning saying that 51-year-old Toby Salin had not been seen or heard from since Thursday, June 16 at around 9 a.m. PT.

His truck, a 2021 Black Chevrolet Crewcab, was later located off West Lillooet Lake Road along a forest service road in a remote area southeast of Pemberton.

 

So far a search, which includes members of Pemberton Search and Rescue, an RCMP helicopter and officers, Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police and local residents has failed to locate Salin.

On Saturday, Brad Sills, president of the Whistler Search and Rescue Society said in an email to CBC News that searchers have been looking for Salin along the shore of the Lower Lillooet River.

'Likely scoping out his next big adventure'

He wrote that Salin joined the team more than eight years ago and "is a beloved member."

He said Salin is experienced at being in the backcountry as an avid mountain biker, skier and snowmobiler. Sills said he hopes Salin is just out recreating.

"His disappearance along the remote stretch of forest service road is not out of character as he was likely scoping out his next big adventure in the mountains he loves so much," wrote Sills.

"Our hearts are with Toby at this time."

Brad Sills/Whistler SAR
Brad Sills/Whistler SAR

Police describe Salin as five-foot-nine or 175 cm tall, weighing 200 lbs or 90 kilograms, having short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Toby Salin is urged to contact the Pemberton RCMP at 604-894-6604, their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Khloé Kardashian Shoots Down Speculation That She's Dating Another NBA Player: 'Not Seeing a Soul'

    Khloé Kardashian responded to dating rumors after Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal

  • Woman found clinging to paddleboard after friend reported she drowned, Utah cops say

    She was found in the water “barely hanging on to the paddleboard,” deputies said.

  • A researcher has spent decades trying to unravel the mystery of a 95-year-old missing plane

    The disappearance of the L'Oiseau Blanc — the White Bird — in 1927 has left historians and aviation enthusiasts stumped. One man in Oxford, Penn., has spent the last 40 years trying to uncover the mystery. The large French biplane, along with its pilots Charles Nungesser and Francois Coli, disappeared during an attempt to make the first non-stop transatlantic flight between Paris and New York City, and to win the $25,000 Ortieg Prize. Just two weeks later, Charles Lindbergh successfully made the

  • Search underway for teen swept into water by wind, waves near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

    A search is underway for a teen who was swept out into the water by wind and waves while swimming near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park, RCMP in Saskatchewan say. Moose Jaw RCMP were called around 5:30 p.m. on Friday that five teenagers were walking and swimming in the water at Barney's Beach, near the provincial park. One of the teens was swept out by strong winds and waves, and could not immediately be found, police said. At the time, Buffalo Pound Provincial Park had southeastern winds at 40 kil

  • Canada is the coldest in years so far in 2022 thanks to a stubborn La Niña

    While some regions of the world have been baking under extreme heat, Canada has been relatively cool so far in 2022, although that's not likely to last.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard breaks record with gold-medal swim at Para worlds

    Aurélie Rivard can't be stopped. The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native won gold in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle at the Para swimming world championships on Friday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard touched in a championship-record time of 59.43 seconds and was the only competitor to crack the one-minute mark. But hasn't all been easy for the superstar swimming at worlds though. She was forced to pull out of the 400m freestyle just 48 hours earlier. "I really pushed through to be able to be

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Burakovsky lifts Avalanche to thrilling Game 1 overtime win over Lightning

    The Colorado Avalanche have drawn first blood in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the