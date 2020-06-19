Experienced CPG Branding Executive & Veteran Entrepreneur Join Softlab9 Advisory Board

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / Softlab9 Software Solutions Inc. (SOFT.CN)(APO2.F)(OTC PINK:SOFSF) ("SOFT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the creation of an advisory board with 2 notable professionals, Mr. Kalyan Chinnamanthur, International Consumer Packaged Goods Branding Executive, and Investment Banking Executive, Mr. Marc Enright-Morin.

Mr. Chinnamanthur brings strong international experience, where serving in various leadership positions, enabled his teams to transform multiple consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands over a broad spectrum of categories. He brings a wealth of experience in business development, growth and operations with a career focussed on brand expansion, distribution, and retail execution. Mr. Chinnamanthur has a solid track record of building brand recognition, domestically and into international markets. Some of the brands Mr. Chinnamanthur's worked closely with include Clorox, Henkel, Mondelez, Kraft-Heinz, Hershey's, Nestle, Ferrero, CO-RO, Reckitt Benckiser, and Colgate Palmolive. To further his passion in building brands, he has worked closely with the CPG entrepreneurial community, offering mentorship, coaching, and partnerships in scaling companies in the food & beverage as well as health & wellness industries. Mr. Chinnamanthur enjoys building brands internationally and is eager to help expand CleanGo GreenGo's worldwide presence across the globe.

Mr. Enright-Morin is a Seasoned Businessman and Vancouver based Entrepreneur, who has assisted various public and private companies raise substantial capital through various institutions, with a focus in Europe and the United States. He has over 20 years of work experience in the public and private markets. Mr. Enright-Morin has garnered an extensive network of investment banking contacts, and experience that is instrumental in the management and development of start-ups and junior companies. He has served as senior management and director of several public issuers in the resource and technology sectors.

About "Clean Go Green Go"

CleanGo GreenGo Inc. is a Canadian/US Manufacturer of Green, Non-Toxic, and Biodegradable suite of cleaning products for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. CleanGo GreenGo, also an FDA approved, and Health Canada approved Manufacturer of Hand Sanitizer Gel sold throughout the USA and Canada that have been tested in the USA in 2015 to kill the human coronavirus. CleanGo's products are sold in Various Online Platforms, including Amazon, as well as through distribution into retail, wholesale, and government agencies. CleanGo GreenGo utilizes a Patent Pending IP in respect of its intellectual property, the Patent was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in February 2020 and currently holds a current Patent Pending Status.

About SoftLab9.:

SoftLab9 is an incubator specializing in developing, launching, acquiring, and vertically integrating companies. They foster a portfolio of assets internally while providing engineering, capital, executive management, and industry experience. The Company brings together innovative ideas based on solid foundations and experienced teams to build leading companies.

Cautionary Note:

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that Clean Go Green Go or any other product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time. Do not drink or consume any of the products at any time. Follow the instructions on the bottles. The products mentioned are meant to be used on surfaces and hands to sanitize to protect against bacteria and Viruses. Clean Go Green is not a cure, nor does it imply to be a cure for COVID-19.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this presentation that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, and orientations regarding the future, including without limitation statements related to the completion of the Private Placement and the use of the proceeds therefrom, and the Company's prospect of success in executing its proposed plans, including its plans to complete the acquisition of CleanGo and the prospects for CleanGo's business. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "will", "plans", "expects", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions by management regarding the Company, including, without limitation, investor interest in the Private Placement, and the Company's ability to acquire CleanGo and obtain required regulatory approvals and the timing thereof. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including, risks and uncertainties relating to the inability of the Company, to, among other things, obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required to execute its proposed business plans, and obtain the financing required to carry out its planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. The Company can provide no guarantee that it will be successful in completing the Private Placement or completing the acquisition of CleanGo. Investors are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

For further information please contact:

Rahim Mohamed

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 605-9429

RM@soft-lab9.com

www.soft-lab9.com

Paul Searle

Corporate Communications

Citygate Capital Corp

Phone: (778) 240-772

psearle@citygatecap.com

