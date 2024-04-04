How to Experience Peak Maple Syrup Season in Canada

When the maple tree sap starts flowing, the French part of Canada dons checkered clothes and parties in sugar shacks. Here’s why you should join them.

It’s no secret that the citizens of Québec, Canada’s French-speaking region, love to eat well. But at no time is this love of food more evident than during Québec’s maple syrup season, also known as sugaring-off season.

Every year, the period between mid-February and late April draws tens of thousands of visitors from all around the country and the world to ride horse-drawn carriages and consume copious quantities of fresh, locally produced maple syrup. This is why you should join them.

Québec's maple syrup

Maple syrup is truly at the heart of Québec’s food culture. Maple syrup is so important that the province has its own maple syrup bank, setting standards and helping ensure Canadians never run out of this precious commodity. “The world’s only reserve of maple syrup” is meant to serve as a buffer in cases when farmers cannot produce enough of the liquid gold to meet the demands of the public.

Nicknamed “la belle province,” the beautiful province in French, Québec is home to food legends like Martin Picard, Chuck Hughes, and Joe Beef co-founder David McMillan. Montréal, its largest city, artfully balances a penchant for affordable plates of smoked meat and cheese-covered fries with the distinct honor of constantly appearing in Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list.

But the real jewel in Québec’s white-and-blue crown is the sugar shack, known as “cabane à sucre.” Each spring, as the weather warms up, the maple trees begin to secrete their sweet sap in parts of Ontario and Québec's countryside. This signals the arrival of sugaring-off season, which has been bringing together the local community in a celebration of spring long before the Europeans arrived in the region.

As the snow melts, sugar shacks across Québec invite guests to immerse themselves in a world of sweet indulgence and rustic charm for an all-inclusive entry fee. For travelers seeking a taste of authentic Canadian culture and a living piece of history, Montreal's sugaring-off season promises an unforgettable adventure.

What is a sugar shack?

The origins of Quebéc's sugar shacks can be traced back to the Indigenous peoples of North America, the First Nations. It was at this time of year when the temperatures began to warm up and the frost melted, that they first learned to tap maple trees and harvest their sweet sap. This sap was boiled down until it reached the consistency of syrup. To celebrate this first gift of springtime, parties were held throughout Canada’s maple-growing regions. It is these ancient celebrations that the European settlers later adopted.

Today, sugar shacks have evolved into destinations that celebrate heritage and natural bounty. A visit to a sugar shack typically includes a tractor or horse-drawn sleigh ride through the snowy landscape. On the route, visitors can see the intricate system of maple syrup tapping on the property. In some sugar shacks, guests can even watch maple syrup being cooked or participate in their own tapping experience.

Upon returning to the “shack” itself, you can expect a hearty lumberjack-style feast, featuring traditional dishes like baked beans, meat pie, known as “tourtière,” and a baked fluffy omelet soufflé. Everything is served family-style, with big pitchers of maple syrup sitting in the middle. It is recommended that you pour maple syrup on all the dishes, from the ham to the eggs, in order to taste the food the way it was eaten years ago.

But the true stars of the show are the “tires d'érable” — piping hot maple taffy poured onto crisp snow, then twirled onto a stick for a sweet, chewy treat. Many modern sugar shacks feature bouncy castles and petting zoos, turning this into a full-day family affair. With live music and dancing, the festive atmosphere invites guests to embrace the joys of the season.



3 standout sugar shacks

With dozens of sugar shacks across the province, it’s impossible to visit them all, if not for lack of time than for fear of your cholesterol levels. I have chosen three sugar shacks that exemplify some of the best in the region. From haute cuisine to vegetarian options, these three sugar shacks truly showcase this proud tradition.

Cabane à Sucre Au Pied de Cochon (Mirabel)

Within the picturesque Laurentian Mountains, this sugar shack owned by renowned Montréal chef Martin Picard of Au Pied de Cochon offers an unforgettable gastronomic experience. The ambiance is cozy and elegant in a rustic log cabin dating back to 1819. Guests can truly indulge here, tasting 16 dishes that showcase Picard's creative takes on traditional sugar shack fare, such as locally grown poultry raised on a bed of hay or maple syrup-infused cocktails. Don't miss the signature dish: a whole duck, slow-roasted and served with a variety of condiments. The tickets for the season go on sale on December 1 and tend to sell out within the first two days. Keep in mind this may not be the best sugar shack to start with, as it divvies quite far from the humble fare of the tradition.

Sucrerie de la Montagne (Rigaud)

Nestled in the rolling hills of the Outaouais region, Sucrerie de la Montagne offers a genuinely immersive sugaring-off experience. The tapping is done the old-fashioned way here, with a spout embedded in the tree and sap collected in a pail and then cooked in a wood-fired evaporator. The main meal takes place in a spacious log cabin, where guests can savor traditional food accompanied by lively music and Quebecois dance. Highlights include pea soup, crispy country-style sausages, and pillowy poor man's pudding — “pouding chômeur” — drenched in velvety maple sauce. Be sure to sample the sucrerie's award-winning maple products before departing.

La Cabane à Tuque (Mont Tremblant)

The Cabane á Tuque sugar shack differs wildly from the typical Québec option, but that’s the key to its charm. This small-scale, family-run operation bills itself as ecological and is 100% vegetarian. Guests can embark on a guided tour of the sugarbush, witness the traditional tapping process, and learn about the art of syrup-making, with the perk of getting to practice it themselves. Even the building that houses the farm is made sustainably, with a wall of recycled bottles and hempcrete insulation. Just don’t expect to find working horses, ham, and fried pork rinds, “oreilles de crisse” in French, in this unconventional setting.

Insider tips

To avoid crowds and fully savor the sugar shack experience, plan your visit for a weekday or early in the season. Dress warmly with sturdy boots, as you'll be spending time outdoors — if snowshoes are an option, you may want to bring them with you. While most shacks accept credit cards, it's wise to carry cash for extras like sleigh rides or maple syrup purchases. For an extended getaway, consider booking a stay at one of the region's inns or woodland chalets. And remember, the sugaring-off season is fleeting, so reserve your spot well in advance to secure your place at the sweetest celebration of spring.



