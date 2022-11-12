‘Experience off grid living’ in this unique earthship Airbnb that the host built

A short term vacation rental on Airbnb in Taos, New Mexico, has become wildly popular thanks to its peaceful desert surroundings and its uniqueness.

Interior

And the fact that invites guests to “experience Off Grid living with all the modern amenities,” the listing on Airbnb says.

The home was built by the host Dan over a three-year period and “was one of the hardest things” they’ve ever done, the listing notes. The host lived in a tent as they created the residence, which looks like a work of art.

Interior

“This house is called an Earthship, a totally off grid house that catches its own rain water, generates its own electricity and stays at a steady 72 degrees all year round without the use of any fuel or electricity whatsoever!” the listing says.

Bathroom

“Don’t let the term ‘Off Grid’ fool you, this house has all the modern amenities. fast WiFi, Netflix with a flat screen TV, large refrigerator, large oven/range with a powerful exhaust hood, large bathroom with a luxuriously deep tub and stone all around. There is even a high efficiency washing machine in case you need to do laundry.”

Kitchen

Other features include:

Mountain and desert views

Hot water

Essentials including toiletries

Heating

Smoke and carbon monoxide alarm

Cooking utensils

Dishes and silverware

Bedroom

The listing is considered a “rare find” Airbnb because it’s “usually fully booked.”

The home has an almost five star rating currently with hundreds of positive reviews from guests.

Kitchen area

“This is truly a unique home and was perfect for our weekend stay in Taos,” one guest said. “It’s about a 20 min drive outside of Taos and while in the Earthship community it still feels remote and secluded.”

“Our stay in Dan’s earthship was so restful and comfortable!” another person commented. “The light is absolutely gorgeous and the temperature was always perfect (truly amazing workmanship!!!) thank you for letting us stay in your beautiful home.”

Exterior

“Such a fun experience!” someone gushed. “The earth home was something different for my husband and I and we really enjoyed staying at the home. It was a great introduction to Taos and the surrounding area, also a big plus was that it was dog friendly.”

Story continues

Pay per night varies on the date available and a two-night minimum is required.

Exterior

Taos is about 70 miles northeast of Santa Fe.

This secluded earthship in New Mexico puts similar homes to shame. Take a look