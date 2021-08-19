Experience Mathew Bruno Wines at New Rutherford Tasting Destination in Spring 2022

Elegant historic building will become home for winery’s acclaimed single-vineyard offerings

A new era will begin for a historic property in Rutherford when Mathew Bruno unveils its first-ever tasting destination next year. Originally constructed in 1894, the Queen Anne Victorian retains many original features, from bay windows to a welcoming wooden front porch that extends around two sides of the home. Rendering by Ken Westfall Design Studio

A new era will begin for a historic property in Rutherford when Mathew Bruno unveils its first-ever tasting destination next year. Originally constructed in 1894, the Queen Anne Victorian retains many original features, from bay windows to a welcoming wooden front porch that extends around two sides of the home. Rendering by Ken Westfall Design Studio

Focused on small-lot offerings from venerated sites, Mathew Bruno’s philosophy is simple – exceptional fruit from exceptional vineyards, crafted by two exceptional winemakers. The boutique winery has garnered accolades for its single-vineyard, 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, along with Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Rosé from prestigious vineyards throughout the area. Photo by Bob McClenahan

Focused on small-lot offerings from venerated sites, Mathew Bruno’s philosophy is simple – exceptional fruit from exceptional vineyards, crafted by two exceptional winemakers. The boutique winery has garnered accolades for its single-vineyard, 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, along with Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Rosé from prestigious vineyards throughout the area. Photo by Bob McClenahan

Rutherford, CA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new era will begin for a historic property in Rutherford when Mathew Bruno unveils its first-ever tasting destination next year. Opening in Spring 2022, Mathew Bruno will offer a one-of-a-kind environment for guests to discover esteemed single-vineyard wines from some of the most sought-after sites in the Napa Valley.



“Our wines are classically elegant in style, and our aesthetic is to present the unique atmosphere of the Napa Valley. So, it is fitting that we’ll be able to welcome guests to a location rich with history. From the first time we saw this beautiful property, it has felt like our home. We’re bringing the same thoughtful care and attention to detail to this space as we do to our wines,” said Mathew Bruno, winery founder. “Rutherford is also a special place for us – our flagship Cabernet Sauvignon comes from a vineyard that was originally planted by Mrs. Thomas Rutherford in the late 1800s and is a few short miles east of our new home.”



Focused on small-lot offerings from venerated sites, Mathew Bruno’s philosophy is simple – exceptional fruit from exceptional vineyards, crafted by two exceptional winemakers. The boutique winery has garnered accolades for its single-vineyard, 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, along with Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Rosé from prestigious vineyards throughout the area. Winemakers Stephens Moody and Dr. Nichola Hall capture the inherent characters of each site, working with an expanding portfolio of vineyards including Stagecoach Vineyard, Beckstoffer’s To Kalon Vineyard, the Baldacci Family’s Honey B Vineyard in Carneros, the Hoxsey Family’s Block House Vineyard in Yountville and Sun Chase Vineyard on the Sonoma Coast. The Rutherford home will offer the full line of wines from Mathew Bruno, along with very limited availability special pours and premium cheese pairings.



Originally constructed in 1894, the Queen Anne Victorian retains many original features, from bay windows to a welcoming wooden front porch that extends around two sides of the home. An extensive restoration of the entire property will harken back to the days when it was a luxurious private residence, but with a modern elegance that’s filled with personality. Bruno had a clear vision for the look and feel of the tasting room and enlisted acclaimed firm MG+Co. for architectural design, while Chris Reed Interior Design will plan the finishing details. Guests will be able to relax in private lounge areas both indoors and out, and the grounds will feature polished gardens, bocce courts and water features – complete with a vineyard view.



“We’ve built our following on personal relationships and word of mouth and can’t wait to introduce our wines and our style of hospitality to Napa Valley visitors and locals alike,” Bruno continued. “Opening our tasting destination has long been a dream for our family, and we are elated about joining the Rutherford community.”



The home of Mathew Bruno wines and tastings will open in Spring 2022 at 1151 Rutherford Road, near neighbors Rancho Caymus Hotel, Elizabeth Spencer Winery, Beaulieu Vineyards, Inglenook, and the Rutherford Grill. Updates will be shared on https://mathewbruno.com/visit/ and on social media outlets, @mathewbrunowines.



About Mathew Bruno

Since 2009, Mathew Bruno has crafted wines from some of the most sought-after vineyards in Napa and Sonoma. Together with winemaking team Stephens Moody and Dr. Nichola Hall, brothers Mathew and Tony Bruno seek out esteemed sites for expressive Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Rose. With agricultural roots dating back three generations, the Brunos are proud stewards of the land and are dedicated to bringing communities together through the appreciation and enjoyment of good food and wine. Visit MathewBruno.com and follow along @mathewbrunowines on Instagram and Facebook.

Story continues

Attachments

CONTACT: Ashley Teplin Mathew Bruno 310-210-3067 ashley@studio-707.com



