Experian third-quarter revenue rises on steady demand for loans

(Reuters) - Experian Plc posted a 7% jump in its third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the world's largest credit data firm benefited from steady demand for loans and launch of new products.

Britain's lenders are seeking more data on the finances of potential and existing customers, as a cost-of-living squeeze raises the risk of borrowers struggling with their debts.

The FTSE 100-listed company posted a 6% rise in total organic revenue at constant exchange rates for the three months ended Dec. 31, fuelled by robust demand for its consumer and business information business in North America, its biggest market.

Experian posted a 5% increase in its organic revenue from North America, while it continued to flag a fall in demand for mortgage credit.

Total revenue growth at constant exchange rates was 7% for the quarter.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

