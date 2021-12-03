Netflix knockoffs: what happens when ‘content creators’ run out of ideas

Photograph: Netflix/AP

A YouTuber’s non-lethal version of Squid Game was a viral success – and could be the bleak future of ‘creator’ culture





I’ve long been fascinated with the mega-YouTuber Jimmy ‘Mr. Beast’ Donaldson, who is 23 years old and richer than God.

There’s something perennially fascinating about basically all YouTubers who sit at the top of the content tree, because they really are making and remaking their own worlds, shaping entertainment into something it’s never really been before – look at Logan Paul, who first typified the rise-and-grind make-a-prank-video-every-day-and-sell-merch-about-it mindset, then got cancelled for accidentally filming footage of a corpse, then went away for a month, came back with a slightly less fluffy more sincere haircut, mumbled something about how he’d “do better” and now he has one of the biggest podcasts in the world and boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr for an estimated $20m.

But Mr. Beast is particularly fascinating, because he does it while having a moustache and not even being especially charismatic about it. I can’t stop watching.

Mr. Beast first gained viral notoriety by gaming whatever the YouTube algorithm was at the time – one of his big early successes was a daylong video where he counted to 100,000 – then pivoted into what I can only describe as ‘stunt philanthropy’, i.e. giving a homeless person $10,000 and watching them sob gratefully on camera, or treating a family to a Christmas-saving no-limits trip around Best Buy. Obviously, I cannot criticise the guy giving away money to the needy, no matter how mawkish and calculated I find it, so you see how Mr. Beast has me in an absolute headlock.

This week, Mr. Beast – one of the few YouTubers, like Mark Rober, who are such enormous stars in their own right that they can drop videos as and when they please, rather than having to rustle up content to feed the algorithmic beast every one or two days – launched his much-trailed version of Netflix’s Squid Game, where he … well, he just did Squid Game.

Nobody died, obviously – instead, the first contestants were handed a sympathetic $2,000 for going out early. The sets were faithfully recreated from the Netflix show and each participant was in a true-to-series costume. The $456,000 prize was provided by an app that I dutifully downloaded after Jimmy did an ad halfway through the video.

And the video was good: though there was absolutely no lip-service paid to the fact that Squid Game was a nine-hour long criticism of the grinding gears of capitalism and Mr. Beast’s videos are quite often just handing people between one- and ten-thousand-dollars in exchange for them humiliating themselves trying to win a car (the video ended with Donaldson saying, “shout out to the creator of Squid Game!”), the final game of musical chairs for a half-million dollar cash prize was genuinely thrilling. But … he just did Squid Game. I don’t get it. Netflix did Squid Game. And then Mr. Beast … just did Squid Game. There is no trick.

This wouldn’t have been bought into sharp focus if there wasn’t a soon-deleted tweet this week from Jon Youshaei, one of those ‘creator and adviser’, too-into-NFT guys that exist out there, praising Mr. Beast for so brazenly ripping the original idea off.

“.@MrBeast Squid Games video: 103M views in 4 days,” Youshaei wrote. “It took 7 weeks to make. @netflix’s Squid Games series: 111M views in 30 days. It took 10 years (!!) to make. More views, less time, fewer gatekeepers. That’s the promise of the creator economy.”

I know, I know – I can’t believe copying someone else’s idea wholesale took less time and money than creating the original content in the first place. However, this is part of the problem: yes, we have a new generation of internet-only megastars with the power and the finances to make any content they like. But sadly, after years of creating videos purely to please an algorithm rather than an audience, they don’t really have anything new to say. What happens when Mr. Beast runs out of Netflix shows to re-make? How many more times can he buy someone needy a car?

This week’s Squid Game video was, undoubtedly, a huge success. But it hints at a dearth of IP a little further down the line that could change how YouTubers make videos all over again.

Play next

CUE UP I know you’re used to really smart and hyper-produced and culturally significant podcast recommendations here, but Gwilym is away, so tough shit. My favourite listen all year has been Podcast But Outside, a charming hour-long show fronted by L.A.-based comedians Andrew Michaan and Cole Hersch. It’s wildly unpredictable, often unexpectedly wholesome, and very very funny, mainly due to the fact that the L.A. people they interview are almost always trying to sell something. Start with Episode 113 then go from there.

STREAM I am too dumb to understand the BBC’s new ‘produce an entire programme then dump the whole thing on iPlayer and hope for the best’ trick, because to me I think it means a lot of really great television gets overlooked, but … I’m sure the algorithm knows what it’s doing. Still: the second series of Liam Williams’ excellent Ladhood is all on there now, and it’s worth catching up on entirely. I don’t think there’s a single episode of TV I’ve made other people watch more than S1E01.

READ If you are as fascinated as I am by the strange intersection of the old circus world (professional boxing) and the new (YouTubers with the surname ‘Paul’) then this New Yorker piece about Jake brother-of-Logan Paul preparing to fight Tommy brother-of-Tyson Fury is essential reading. We’ll look back on this cultural moment and laugh! One day!

SIGN UP The only video game I ever play any more is Fortnite, a multi-billion dollar franchise built to sell dancing emotes to children. Every time I drop into the island, I think, ‘This, and this alone, is the most embarrassing facet of my character’. Still, I’m excited about Keza MacDonald’s upcoming gaming newsletter, Pushing Buttons, which promises to be about real games instead. The first send is on 14 December, so you have plenty of time to sign up before then.

Succession ruthlessness rankings

Who’s up: Roman Roy

This has been the season of Roman, a man(child) who will happily toss his phone in a urinal in order to land a tech firm acquisition, and aggressively push his brother to the ground (after boasting about spying on his kids) for the fun of it. You have to think there’s a reckoning coming, don’t you?

Who’s down: Kendall Roy

Up there with Trevor Francis in the ‘bad birthday’ stakes, Kendall’s post-post-ironic bacchanal promised Ken performing Billy Joel on a crucifix and delivered him sat amid a sea of ruined presents, whispering “this is so pathetic”.

You be the Guide

Some great picks for best cultural books, including a terrific history of the New Hollywood and a Tetris graphic novel!

They’re now relatively old, but either of Peter Biskind’s books about two great eras of film: Easy Riders, Raging Bulls and Down and Dirty Pictures. The latter is interesting because it leaves you in no doubt as to what a shit Harvey Weinstein was, but (understandably) still didn’t reveal even half of his nastiness. Rob Mansfield

Love goes to buildings on Fire: 5 years in New York that changed music forever is an absolute must. Peter Desmond

In a similar US alternative music vein, I recommend Girls to the Front: The True Story of the Riot Grrrl Revolution by Sara Marcus, which is a corrective to the male-dominated music biographies of the era. My second recommendation is very different: Tetris: The Games People Play by Box Brown takes a dry-sounding subject (the history of Tetris), and turns it into an engrossing and occasionally shocking graphic novel. Nick Cross

Get involved

