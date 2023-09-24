Expendables 4 sets another unwanted record with soft box office debut

Expendables 4 has reeled in a disappointing box office debut as it grossed only $8.3 million in its opening weekend.

That figure is the lowest in the franchise's history after the original Expendables movie raked in $34.8 million on its debut, Expendables 2 garnered $28.5 million, and Expendables 3 received $15.8 million.

The $8.3 million opening total continues the drop in debut for each Expendables movie, demonstrating a continuing decreasing interest from audiences for this franchise.

This is particularly disappointing for the movie as it was expected to claim $15 million in its opening weekend. Instead, it grossed less than the weekend's top earner, The Nun II, which amassed $8.4 million in its third weekend.

Considering the movie had a $100 million budget, this is worrying news for the studio distributing the film, Lionsgate.

The film, which is R-rated, stars Sylvester Stallone in a reduced role as Barney Ross, while the likes of Jason Statham, Megan Fox, and 50 Cent also feature.

This box office figure isn't the only unwanted record the film has set, however. Expendables 4 also has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes grade of all four movies, with just 16% at the time of writing. Expendables 3 scored 31%, Expendables 2 scored 67%, and the first movie scored 41%.

The critical reaction to this movie has indeed been poor. Digital Spy's own review summarised that the film "takes too long to enjoy itself." Meanwhile, plenty of other critics also didn't enjoy the picture.

CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg said on Twitter/X: "Ever wonder what the rock bottom nadir of a franchise looks like? Prepare to be stunned by the awfulness of Expend4bles. It has the aesthetics of a 1995 Direct-To-Video movie, and simply describing story/plot developments sounds like mockery. An embarrassment for all involved."

Expend4bles is out now in cinemas.

