'Expend4bles' Tops Razzie Nominations For Worst Films Of 2023

The Academy Award nominations won’t be announced until Tuesday, but the year’s worst movies got to “celebrate” their dubious honors on Monday.

The Razzie Awards announced its annual nominations for the year’s worst films, and the Sylvester Stallone action flick “Expend4bles” topped the list with seven nominations.

The latest sequel in the “Expendables” series managed to earn the most nominations of any films ― seven total ― including Worst Film, Worst Supporting Actor (Stallone), Worst Supporting Actress (Megan Fox), Word Director and Worst Screenplay.

But the film has some serious competition: Both “Exorcist: Believer” and “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” nabbed five nominations each, while superhero films “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” and “Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania” both received four nomination apiece.

Not surprisingly, all four films along with “Meg 2: The Trench” received worst picture nominations.

Meanwhile, Russell Crowe was nominated for “Worst Actor” for “The Pope’s Exorcist,” along with Vin Diesel for “Fast X”; Chris Evans (“Ghosted”); Jason Statham (“Meg 2: The Trench”) and Jon Voight for “Mercy.”

The “Worst Actress” nominees were Ana de Armas for “Ghosted,” Megan Fox for “Johnny & Clyde,” Salma Hayek for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” “Jennifer Lopez for “The Mother,” and Dame Helen Mirren for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

Besides Fox, the “Worst Supporting Actress” nominations included Kim Cattrall for “About My Father,” Bai Ling for “Johnny & Clyde,” Lucy Liu for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” and Mary Stuart Masterson for “Five Nights At Freddy’s.”

The actors joining Stallone in “Worst Supporting Actor” category were Michael Douglas and Bill Murray for “Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania,” Mel Gibson for “Confidential Informant” and Franco Nero as “The Pope” in “The Pope’s Exorcist.”

The complete list of nominees can be found here. The Razzies will be given out on March 9, one day before the Oscar ceremonies.

