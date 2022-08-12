Expecting fewer defensive busts, UNC players buying into Gene Chizik’s simplified scheme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
C.L. Brown
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gene Chizik
    Gene Chizik
    American college football coach

A recurring theme with North Carolina’s defense last season, on many explosive plays of more than 20 yards, and certainly a thread that joined their losses, came down to a lack of communication.

Someone didn’t clearly receive a second set of pre-snap signals. Someone played the wrong gap against the run. Someone played the wrong coverage.

It culminated with blown plays in the final 1:40 against N.C. State that led to a loss and an abysmal performance in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, allowing 543 total yards to a South Carolina team down to its emergency quarterback. And ultimately led to defensive coordinator Jay Bateman being fired and the Tar Heels welcoming back Gene Chizik.

Chizik, who served as defensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016 under former UNC coach Larry Fedora, has streamlined the means of communicating for Carolina’s defense.

“I felt like we shrunk the playbook a little bit; it’s not about what the offense does, it’s about what we do,” defensive back Don Chapman said. “We were out here working on our checks, making sure we had a check for everything. It’s more so us playing our defense and playing fast instead of thinking on every call. Or if they do this, we’ve got to change the call. So that’s the big difference.”

North Carolina linebacker Power Echols, right, runs a drill against North Carolina wide receiver Brooks Miller during UNC’s first football practice of the season on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina linebacker Power Echols, right, runs a drill against North Carolina wide receiver Brooks Miller during UNC’s first football practice of the season on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

It’s made a big difference in how the defense has looked during spring drills and now in fall camp to head coach Mack Brown. Communication breakdowns are no longer an issue.

“The last couple of years, we’ve had some busts, and we’re not seeing busts now,” Brown said. “You can tell who’s supposed to be there. I’d get mad sometimes and say, ‘Could somebody tell me who was supposed to be there?’ And now you know. He may be a little slow. He may not be where he needed to be, but he’s in the area.”

Carolina ranked 11th in the ACC in total defense last season and 12th in opponent third-down conversions. Pro Football Focus had UNC tied for 100 out of 130 NCAA Division I teams, receiving a defensive grade of 64.4.

The Heels are confident those numbers will improve this season thanks to the changes Chizik has made.

Safety Cam Kelly was on the wrong end of a couple busted plays that lead to the Heels’ loss to the Wolfpack. Kelly credits Chizik and defensive backs coach Charlton Warren for making him a better player in the short time they’ve been in Chapel Hill.

“Pre-snap when he sends out a play, it’s not another play coming behind it, it’s just straightforward,” Kelly said. “We know what we’re running and the adjustments take care of every problem.”

N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) makes what would be the game winning touchdown reception as North Carolina defensive back Cam’Ron Kelly (9) defends late in the second half of N.C. States 34-30 victory over UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, November 26, 2021.
N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) makes what would be the game winning touchdown reception as North Carolina defensive back Cam’Ron Kelly (9) defends late in the second half of N.C. States 34-30 victory over UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, November 26, 2021.

They won’t be spending as much time staring at the sideline waiting for a call to react to whatever offensive shifts may be taking place. There’s no longer a need to overthink their assignments either. Kelly said the changes have allowed the players to react more instinctual.

“Instincts are just part of football, but also in this playbook it’s definitely made for plays, made for people with instincts, made for players,” Kelly said.

Along with simplifying play calls, Chizik simplified responsibilities. Those busted plays last season were also a result of asking players to do more than they were capable of.

Des Evans, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound Sanford native, was considered the top player in the state in the Class of 2020. But he admittedly struggled adjusting the past two seasons while playing the hybrid defensive end/linebacker position. As much as he tried to improve his pass-coverage skills, dropping off the line was never going to be confused with his strength.

“I knew it wasn’t good for me, but my mentality was attack it every day,” Evans said. “Do the right things and it’s gonna pay off and and now it’s paying off.”

Evans said Chizik understood he likes to “get down and dirty and get after the quarterback,” and now, that’s all he’s being asked to do.

“We’re buying into his defense right now,” Evans said. “We understand that he’s been there and done that. He’s got two (national championship) rings already. We’ve just been waiting for the right moment and it is right now. He just came at the right moment and you see what it is on that field.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Maritime hockey league aims to hire more women in paid positions

    A hockey league in Atlantic Canada is on a hiring spree to bring more women into the operations side of the game. "These opportunities should be there no matter whether you're a man or a woman," said Troy Dumville, president of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. "That's our goal, to create those chances." On Friday the league announced it's trying to recruit women into ten open positions in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I., mostly as assistant coaches and talent scouts. The jobs come with s

  • National Bank Open a celebration of Canadian tennis, past and present

    After a three-year hiatus from Toronto, the women’s edition of the National Bank Open is a celebration of Canadian tennis.