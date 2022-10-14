Expectation of major Truss U-turn grows as pressure on PM builds

Dominic McGrath, PA
·4 min read

Liz Truss is expected to be forced to scrap parts of her mini-budget in the days to come, amid growing pressure on the Prime Minister to reassure markets and rescue her administration.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to return from the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington to London this weekend, where he is likely to find a significant section of his mini-budget re-drawn after days of open revolt among Tory MPs and an emerging market consensus that another U-turn is on the cards.

The Prime Minister’s key pledge to scrap the planned increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25% is widely seen as a likely casualty in the coming days, as Ms Truss seeks to save her embattled premiership.

It comes amid reports that senior Tories are plotting the possibility of replacing Ms Truss with a joint ticket of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, with the Times newspaper also reporting that party grandees are considering replacing her with a “unity candidate”.

Downing Street on Thursday did not deny that the potential exists for a reversal on the corporation tax policy, one of the landmark promises made by Ms Truss in her pitch to become Tory leader.

It came amid reports that talks were under way between No 10 and the Treasury on abandoning elements of the £43 billion tax-cutting plan.

Speculation was fuelled further when the Chancellor, in an interview with the Telegraph, only said “let’s see” when asked about the expectation from financial markets that the Government could ditch its corporation tax promise.

Friday is set to be a crunch day in the financial markets, with the Bank of England’s emergency bond-buying scheme due to come to an end.

Officials stepped in two weeks ago after the mini-budget sent markets into chaos amid concerns over higher borrowing costs, triggering concerns in particular about the fate of pension funds.

A growing expectation on Thursday of a Government U-turn on corporation tax appeared to reassure the finance industry, after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey spooked the markets by insisting that the emergency support would not be extended.

Mr Kwarteng also insisted to the Telegraph that there would be “no real cuts to public spending”, appearing to double down on comments made in the Commons by the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

But he told the paper: “Let’s face it, there are difficult choices within that you have to prioritise.

“You have to make sure that you know the public is getting value for money. And I make no apologies for that, there has to be some sort of fiscal discipline.”

In the same interview, he was insistent that his party could still be trusted with the public finances.

“We’re Conservatives. Fiscal discipline runs right through our DNA”, he told the paper.

The Government’s plans revolve around securing an increase in economic growth – with a target of an annual rise of around 2.5% in gross domestic product (GDP).

The crucial date will be October 31, when the forecasts presented by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) alongside the Chancellor’s statement will give an assessment on whether such a plan is realistic.

Mr Kwarteng on Thursday was insisting that his position was safe, telling broadcasters in Washington: “I am not going anywhere.”

It comes amid speculation in Westminster about the fate of the Chancellor, only a few weeks into the job, if his financial plans are torn up in the coming days.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted his position is safe (Jacob King/PA)

Former Tory chancellor and party grandee Ken Clarke said that Ms Truss could not be able to make Mr Kwarteng a “scapegoat”, but it comes amid mounting anger and unrest within the Conservatives about the crisis of recent weeks.

Newly elected Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Alicia Kearns told LBC’s Tonight With Andrew Marr that she wanted the Prime Minister to succeed but added her voice to calls for a change of course on the mini-budget.

She said: “The markets are not woke, the markets are not left. The fact they are not lefty, anti-government, the fact they have been spooked, is something that should be taken incredibly seriously.”

Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer also tweeted that the situation “needs a course correction from No.10.

“Get on and do it – we all know it’s coming.”

But amid reports of a “coronation” of a new leader to save the Tories from a crushing defeat at the next election, some warned against such a drastic move.

One senior Tory told PA news agency that any move to replace Ms Truss would be “completely bonkers” and “premature”, while a staunch ally of Ms Truss, Sir Christopher Chope, insisted on BBC Newsnight that she would not be forced by the “anti-growth coalition” into a humiliating retreat on corporation tax.

“If we were to increase corporation tax having said that we’re not going to, that would be totally inconsistent with the Prime Minister’s policy of promoting growth, growth and growth,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • Hannity Doubts Anyone in Wisconsin Donated to Ron Johnson’s Opponent

    Fox NewsSean Hannity on Wednesday baselessly raised suspicions about the Senate campaign of Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, saying he doubted that the Democrat raised money from “anybody in Wisconsin” in the last few months.While interviewing Barnes’ opponent Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), the Fox News host sought to depict Barnes as a “radical,” putting him in the same group as another lieutenant governor, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, as well as Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). In rec

  • Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?

    On Wednesday, Poland said it had detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, an event that will add to concerns about Europe's energy security after the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak. The UK has already stopped importing Russian crude following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and the EU will ban imports from December in an attempt to strip the Kremlin of revenue to fund the war.

  • Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

    Russian authorities have promised free accommodation to all residents of the occupied Kherson region who choose to evacuate to Russia. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin made the announcement Thursday shortly after the Russia-backed leader of Kherson asked the Kremlin to organize evacuation from four cities, citing the danger from missile strikes. Vladimir Saldo said “these missile strikes cause serious damage, first and foremost to the residents and that missiles also hit “hotels, residenti

  • Nearly 5 billion euros blocked in Germany due to Russia sanctions - ministry

    Nearly 5 billion euros worth of assets, company holdings and account balances have been blocked in Germany since the start of the war in Ukraine due to related sanctions on Russia, according to a finance ministry letter seen by Reuters on Thursday. The ministry did not provide exact details or a month-by-month breakdown for the 4.88 billion euros ($4.75 billion) it said had been blocked since the war's start on Feb. 24.

  • Russia rebukes Germany, Denmark, Sweden for not including it in Nord Stream probe

    Russia said on Thursday it had summoned diplomats from Germany, Denmark and Sweden to complain that representatives from Moscow and Gazprom had not been invited to join an investigation into ruptures of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. "Russia will obviously not recognise the pseudo-results of such an investigation unless Russian experts are involved," the foreign ministry said. The cause of the ruptures in the Nord Stream pipelines, which run under the Baltic Sea, remains unclear, but European Union countries have pointed to sabotage.

  • Chancellor says ‘let’s see’ on corporation tax U-turn amid growing pressure

    Kwasi Kwarteng has said he is ‘totally focused’ on delivering the tax-cutting plans in the mini-budget

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Red Cross inactive on prisoners of war

    His chief of staff issued an ultimatum to the ICRC to launch a mission within three days or Kyiv authorities would do it themselves. In his nightly video message, Zelenskiy said 20 Ukrainian prisoners had been freed, the latest result of constant attempts to bring home detainees. But Zelenskiy, in the latest of a series of Ukrainian criticisms of the ICRC, said no one had yet visited Olenivka -- a notorious camp in eastern Ukraine where dozens of Ukrainian POWs died in an explosion and fire in July.

  • With Putin under pressure, Belarus edges closer to joining war in Ukraine

    A flurry of military activity in Belarus this week has caught the attention of Ukraine and the West as a potential sign that President Alexander Lukashenko may commit his army in support of Russia's flailing war effort in Ukraine. Lukashenko has ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near the Ukraine border, and his defence ministry says "combat readiness" drills are under way. On Tuesday, the interior ministry held exercises to eliminate "sabotage groups" near Yelsk, only 20 km (12 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

  • RAF fighter jets scrambled to intercept Jet2 flight that was 'causing concern'

    RAF fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a commercial airliner that was "causing concern" amid reports of a security alert. Typhoon aircraft were launched to meet a Jet2 flight from Dalaman in Turkey that had been headed to Manchester. The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted Airport and was met by police upon landing, the Ministry of Defence said.

  • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime through to Firenze Open quarterfinals

    FLORENCE, Italy — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals at the Firenze Open after topping Germany's Oscar Otte 6-4, 6(2)-7, 6-2 in the round of 16. The 22-year-old Montrealer hit 13 aces and 42 winners across the two-hour 29-minute match. Auger-Aliassime saved four of six break points while Otte, ranked 55th in the world, saved five of 10. The Canadian comes into the hardcourt tournament as the No. 1 seed and will face eighth-seeded American Brandon Nakashima in the quar

  • The runners and riders for PM if Liz Truss is ousted as Tory leader

    Tory MPs are “circulating a smorgasbord” of names for who could replace Liz Truss in Number 10, a senior ally of hers has admitted.

  • In defeat for Trump, Supreme Court declines to intervene in dispute over classified documents

    Trump's legal team had asked the Supreme Court to require a special master to review classified documents seized at his home.

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Jets sign first-round pick Brad Lambert to three-year, entry-level contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr