There aren’t many guarantees that can be made about what you’ll see in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas. But here’s one that’s pretty safe to issue. Unlike last week at Atlanta, where the racing didn’t look all that much different than it did in 2018, Sunday’s race will look a whole hell of a lot different than what took place at Las Vegas in 2018.

The Vegas race is NASCAR’s first Cup Series points race with air ducts. While you can’t make many predictions about what will happen on Sunday in Sin City, it’s safe to say that it’ll be a Las Vegas race like you’ve never seen before.

The how and why of air ducts

Let’s get to the point quickly here before going into some detail. NASCAR is putting air ducts on Cup Series cars (in addition to lower horsepower and higher downforce tweaks) at certain intermediate tracks in 2019 in a blatant attempt to keep cars closer together.

The air ducts are installed on the front bumpers of the cars ahead of each of the front wheels. Air goes through the ducts and is displaced around the sides of the cars. That air displacement then creates a bigger wake for the cars behind. That bigger wake, NASCAR hopes, will help trailing cars pass the car(s) ahead via the draft.

Ducts have been used in Xfinity Series races at Indianapolis since 2017 and were used in the No. 2 series at Michigan and Pocono in 2018. They were first implemented at Indianapolis as a band-aid fix for the resource imbalance that exists in the Xfinity Series, where the top-tier cars were able to showcase their exceptional horsepower and aerodynamic advantages over teams with minimal resources in races that got strung out in a hurry.

Since the ducts make cars create a bigger air disturbance, speeds go down considerably too. The pole speed at Indianapolis in 2016 in the Xfinity Series was nearly 182 MPH. The pole speed in 2017 was nearly 17 MPH slower.

That speed discrepancy was on full display at the All-Star Race in May. NASCAR experimented with more downforce, less horsepower, and air ducts installed on the cars for the non-points event. It was the first time Cup cars had run in a race with air ducts and, yeah, it was really different. The cars were bunched up together and were considerably slower.

Is the 2018 fall Vegas truck race the goal?

Cars at Las Vegas will have 550 HP, 100 more than they had at the All-Star Race. But that likely won’t be enough to make off-throttle time a significant factor. Thanks to the air ducts and increased downforce, drivers can now go flat-out with fresh tires at Vegas. The 2019 rules are a complete 180 from NASCAR’s recent attempts to cut downforce and increase off-throttle time for drivers at intermediate tracks in the hopes of increased action on the track.

While NASCAR president Steve Phelps said he believed “that the racing product is as good as we’ve seen” in November of 2018, it was clear that it wasn’t great enough for NASCAR to stay on the low-downforce path. Instead, it’s going in the other direction in its continued tinkering with the on-track product.

The changes involving higher downforce and air ducts are why Kyle Busch said in January that “driver skill” had been taken out of the equation with the rules combination.

In previous Vegas races, drivers have needed to search for speed in the corners and try to get to the gas as soon as possible after slowing down. You don’t have to search for speed when you already have it. Drivers may only need to significantly slow down on Sunday if they’re having to avoid a car near them.

Busch said the air ducts made driving at Vegas in the test a “lot more of a mental game” instead. Since all of the cars were going relatively the same speed throughout the entirety of a lap, they had to figure out how to use the draft to make passes on each other. As anyone with a driver’s license can attest, it’s hard to pass a car on the highway that’s going the same speed you are.

Tire wear, or the possible lack thereof, will also be a big variable. The Las Vegas pavement is not nearly as abrasive as Atlanta Motor Speedway’s pavement. That smoother pavement combined with the lower speeds will mean tires won’t wear nearly as quickly as they used to.

That means lap times probably won’t fall off nearly as much as they typically do over the course of a fuel run. And teams may decide to pit as little as possible, knowing that track position is as important as ever without tire wear and significant speed disparities.

Will the drafting work as a way to trigger passing? NASCAR hopes so. A decent hypothesis for the type of racing that NASCAR would like to see is the 2018 fall Las Vegas Truck Series race. The 200-mile race featured 11 cautions (seven for crashes or spins) and 21 lead changes. You can watch it in full below.

That truck race was entertaining. And so was last year’s All-Star Race.

But it’s worth noting that the Truck Series is made up of younger drivers working their way through NASCAR’s ranks and second and third-tier veterans. That relatively lower skill level, some believe, contributes to the exciting racing NASCAR’s No. 3 series produces. And the All-Star Race was entertaining because it was a novelty and a one-off.

This 2019 rules combination is not a one-off. It’s set to be used 16 more times and at most intermediate track races. NASCAR is committed to using more downforce and aerodynamic turbulence in the name of better racing for the near future. Sunday is just the first test of many.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

