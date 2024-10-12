What to expect at this year's Great Eastern Run

More than 5, 000 people will take part in Peterborough's Great Eastern Run on Sunday [AEPG Great Eastern Run/ EPIC Action Imagery]

Thousands of runners will be taking part in one of UK’s flattest half marathons on Sunday.

Peterborough’s Great Eastern Run will start from Bishop’s Road at 10:00 BST preceded by Anna’s Hope 5K run at 09:00 BST.

The organisers, Good Running Events, said it was “excited” to reveal a new amended route for this year’s half marathon, which will give runners the chance to see the city centre.

Director Aaron Murrell said the team was “ready and set for Sunday” and will be welcoming more than 5, 000 participants running in aid of 19 different charities.

The route

The 13.1 miles (21km) course starts at Peterborough Cathedral, before running through the city centre via Bridge Street and Bourges Boulevard and finishing on Bishops Road.

The organisers said this year's route had been redesigned to include the Embankment.

Peterborough Cathedral has also been incorporated; its grounds will be used for the final stages of both the 5K and half marathon.

Peterborough Cathedral has been incorporated into this year's route [AEPG Great Eastern Run / Epic Action Imagery]

What to expect

Mr Murrell described it as the “biggest run” so far and added: “We try to do our best to make it as spectacular as we can and welcome thousands of runners on Sunday.

“Anna’s Hope 5K run will be the first race and starts at 9am, and a warm-up will start at 08:30 BST organised by Vivacity. And then the half marathon will follow immediately after that.

“This is our largest race, and we are expecting more than 5,000 people. It is fantastic to see more people getting involved in raising more money and hitting their health and fitness goals and helping their mental wellbeing at the same time.”

Road closures will be in place around Peterborough for Sunday's race [Peterborough City Council ]

Getting there

The participants have been asked to arrive at least an hour before the start times to warm-up and to drop bags off at a stand based on their race number.

Toilets will be available within the event village and on arrival at each water station around the race route.

At least four car parks will be open and available for use on the day, which include Wellington Street Car Park and Fletton Quays Car Park.

But visitors have been warned there would be several road closures in place from 08:00 BST in and around Peterborough City Centre. They include:

A15 Bourges Boulevard Southbound

Bishops Road from 05:00 BST,

Broadway

Church Street Werrington

Dogsthorpe Road

Fullbridge Road

Lincoln Road between Church Street and Davids Way

Northminster

Park Road

Participants will be running in aid of 19 charities. They include Anna's Hope, in aid of children and young people with brain tumours, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and Living Sport, which was set up in 2006 to improve the health, happiness and wellbeing of the people of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire by supporting them to be active.

