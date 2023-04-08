Expect a wet weekend, cool temps in Tacoma, with possible showers in coming days

A weakening front moving over Western Washington is expected to bring light rainfall to Tacoma on Saturday during what’s forecast to be a wet weekend, before proverbial April showers are projected to begin on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

With rain likely this weekend, so are cool temperatures.

The high for Saturday is near 51 degrees, with expected southerly winds between 11 to 14 mph and possible gusts up to 20 mph. The high temperature is forecast to inch higher to 55 degrees on Sunday before the temperature dips to a weekend low of 48 by nightfall, while bringing slightly stronger wind gusts.

New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch were possible in Tacoma on Saturday, according to the NWS. That rain forecast rises to between a quarter and half an inch on Sunday.

More rain can be expected on Monday, the NWS said, with likely or possible showers through most of the week until Friday.