What to expect on the trade file from a Biden administration

On the morning of the U.S. election, a Vancouver radio host asked Justin Trudeau what topped his list of cross-border concerns.

"Trade," the prime minister said. "Continuing access to the American market, making sure we're defending Canadian jobs, defending Canadian workers and ensuring a smooth flow of goods across the border, even in a difficult COVID period right now."

His answer reflects what Canada no longer takes for granted.

Donald Trump won his first term by campaigning against trade. His aggressive, America-first offence gave economically-vulnerable workers hope.

"People identified with it," said Andrea van Vugt, a former policy adviser to Stephen Harper and chief of staff to Conservative trade minister Ed Fast. "They believe that countries have been taking advantage of the United States for many years, including countries like China. And they voted for him and gave him a mandate to do something on trade. And he delivered."

Trumpism — which could persist, even after his presidency — feeds and sustains itself by reaching into the Democrats' lunch pail.

American labour leaders like Richard Trumka found common cause with this Republican president. Even though president-elect Joe Biden did well in industrial heartland states like Michigan and Pennsylvania this time, it's unclear that massive numbers of these left-meets-right voters have returned to the Democratic fold.

That failure to win back what used to be the heart of the Democratic base is only one of the hard dilemmas emerging for Biden's transition team.

For starters, it may need to focus on other fires Trump leaves burning in his wake.

"I think that the world has changed so much as a result of COVID that what I believe the president is going to be speaking about for the next four years is not going to be trade," van Vugt said. "I don't believe that it is going to be the dominant focus of a Biden presidency."

Should that make its biggest trading partner worry about being neglected, or sigh with relief? Canadians who found Trump's trade assault stressful might welcome the reprieve.

The NAFTA renegotiation sucked up much of the Trudeau government's bandwidth. Implementation issues remain, especially for the automotive sector, where new rules kick in this winter. But it's unclear how much political capital Biden will want to spend making Trump's deal a success.

Trade irritants could be hard to fix if they're buried under the incoming administration's other agenda items this January.

Continuity

Democratic ambitions to flip the Senate haven't been fulfilled. Not yet, at least.

This matters for trade issues. As Canadians learned during the NAFTA negotiations, the U.S. Congress calls the shots on trade files, including treaty ratification.

