What to expect from Tottenham before January transfer window deadline

Dan Kilpatrick
·2 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham transformed their season on deadline day a year ago with the signings of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, and Antonio Conte's stuttering side could do with a similar boost 12 months on.

Spurs have made just one signing so far this month, the loan capture of winger Arnaut Danjuma, despite Conte's frequent insisted that his squad is a long way from being able to compete for top honours. But under-pressure chairman Daniel Levy has form for deadline-day dealings, and there is a chance Spurs could be among the busiest clubs in the Premier League again.

Top priority

Conte already has three right wing-backs in his squad but two, Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal, have been largely ineffective and the Italian refuses to play the other, Djed Spence - making the position a priority.

Spurs have been locked in negotiations with Sporting Lisbon for Pedro Porro for most of the month, growing increasingly frustrated with the Portuguese club's back and forth over the structure of payments, but there is much confidence the player will be holding up a Spurs shirt before the window closes.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

What else they need

Where to start? Long-term, they need a successor to 36-year-old goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris, whose form has nosedived since the World Cup, although that is expected to wait until the summer.

Conte also wants at least one top centre-half and another option in midfield, where Spurs are short of dribblers and creativity. A left wing-back may also be needed, depending on how ready Conte considers Destiny Udogie, who is due to arrive from Udinese in the summer.

Possible ins

Porro is the likeliest arrival as it stands, although things can move quickly on deadline day, as the capture of Danjuma from under Everton's noses illustrated.

Conte has previously targeted Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni and Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, although both are more likely to be on the move in the summer. Among the goalkeepers on Spurs' radar are Jordan Pickford, David Raya and Jan Oblak but, again, none are going anywhere this month.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Possible outs

Spence could leave on loan, with Brentford, Leicester, Southampton and Lyon all thought to be interested in the 21-year-old. Lucas Moura, who is out of contract in the summer, would consider any attractive offers to go this month but Spurs may decide to keep Bryan Gil, who is wanted back by his former club Sevilla.

Pape Matar Sarr is another young player who could be loaned out, while Japhet Tanganga has previously attracted interest from Italy and wants more minutes on the pitch.

